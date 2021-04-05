Wearwell® Introduces: FOUNDATION Modular Work Platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell once again sets the benchmark in ergonomics and innovation with the launch of FOUNDATION , a one-of-a-kind modular work platform system!

FOUNDATION by Wearwell is a modular platform system that is easy enough for a novice to install by hand. Simple to plan, FOUNDATION cuts downtime, labor, customization, and manpower.

Traditional platforms require lots of planning, materials, on-site fabrication, and trial and error. Maintenance is costly and it results in permanent fixtures that cannot be moved or reconfigured as operations change.

FOUNDATION platforms quickly cover small or large areas, and are designed to be re-used and reconfigured as layouts change. FOUNDATION comes in Smooth, Open, or Diamond Plate surfaces.

Time = Money: Quick and Easy to plan and install

Quick and Easy to plan and install No Custom Work: Modular system eliminates custom fabrication costs

Modular system eliminates custom fabrication costs Stock or Custom: Stock height between 4 and 12 inches or cut for custom

Stock height between 4 and 12 inches or cut for custom You have the tools : No welding or specialized tools required to assemble

: No welding or specialized tools required to assemble Reconfigure in a breeze: Safer and less costly than wood and grate platforms

Safer and less costly than wood and grate platforms Heavy Duty Design: Long term platform solution assembled by anyone in minutes

Long term platform solution assembled by anyone in minutes Safety is #1: Falls within the OSHA/ NFSI guidelines for safe floors

"Breaking into an entirely new product category is serious business. We want to expand into spaces where our credibility, innovative spirit and brand recognition are an instant asset. The world of work platforms fits that criteria. Most customers are designing and fabricating their own work platforms. We believe customers will jump at the chance to get out of the platform business and leave that to Wearwell! Our NEW Foundation platform system makes this an easy option where few existed before." -John Moughler, Chief Business Development Officer

Visit www.wearwell.com/FOUNDATION for more information

About Wearwell:

Wearwell is a global manufacturer, headquartered in the United States, with sales operations throughout North America, South America, and Europe. Since 1950, Wearwell has designed and patented products that prevent injuries, optimize performance and position teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas - business. Press Contact: Taunya Swandal

Phone: 800-264-3030

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wearwell LLC