WEARWELL LLC AND EUZKOLA S.R.L. DE C.V. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Joint Venture Delivers Nearshore Core Rubber Manufacturing Capabilities to Wearwell LLC #1 Anti-fatigue and Ergonomic Flooring Brand

SMYRNA, Tenn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell LLC and Euzkola SA de CV are pleased to announce a new global strategic venture. This will combine the powerful brand presence and anti-fatigue matting and ergonomic flooring product portfolio of Wearwell with the rubber formulation, molding, and manufacturing capabilities of Euzkola. The new joint venture will be called Euzkalgoma S.R.L. de C.V. and will produce molded rubber products specifically matting, safety products, shoe components, and custom molded rubber goods in Guadalajara Mexico.

For Wearwell, this new joint venture dramatically expands its core manufacturing capabilities. According to John Moughler, Chief Business Development Officer for Wearwell, "Wearwell is known for its ability to produce a wide array of laminated, plastic injection molded and polyurethane matting and flooring products. Adding rubber molded matting to our manufacturing capabilities positions us to offer more options than ever before to competitively meet the needs of our customers." Moughler continues "Not only does this alliance increase our manufacturing capabilities, but it creates a new and efficient North American supply chain for virtually all types of anti-fatigue matting and flooring products. Now customers can purchase these items all from one North American supplier, reducing the risk and cost of offshore supply chain alternatives."

Steve Goldsmith, CEO for Wearwell LLC, said about the two organizations joining forces together. "Wearwell and Euzkalgoma are a great fit for each other in terms of both product and cultural alignment. I am thankful to our new partners for building a great company and a fantastic team. We look forward to capitalizing on this remarkable opportunity together."

Euzkola will be rebranded as Euzkalgoma and will continue to service the Mexican marketplace under the new name. The additional exposure to new and expanded markets that comes with the affiliation with Wearwell enables Euzkalgoma to grow even stronger as a global core manufacturer of molded rubber products. Alejandro Sordo, General Manager for the newly minted Euzkalgoma says, "As we move forward with a new name and with exciting new opportunities for growth, we will continue to provide the highest quality of service and manufacturing expertise that have been the backbone of our success for the past 75 years." Sordo further points out, "North America is a growing market for manufacturing. We are excited to join forces with a partner that, when combined, creates a competitive juggernaut not only for customers in North America, but around the world.

Going forward, anti-fatigue matting and flooring products will be marketed selectively under both the Wearwell and Euzkalgoma brands. The new Euzkalgoma brand will be used to market rubber shoe components and specialty rubber products. Among the first efforts of the joint venture, Wearwell is offering a competitive line review to its global network of distributors and is launching a series of new rubber matting products starting in June.

About Wearwell

Wearwell is the most trusted and recognized brand for industrial anti-fatigue matting and flooring products. Wearwell is dedicated to the men and women that give it their all to manufacture and produce the goods and services consumed around the globe every single day. Those hard-working folks are Industrial Athletes. Work can be challenging, and concrete floors don't make it any easier. Since 1950, Wearwell has designed and patented anti-fatigue matting and ergonomic flooring products that prevent injuries, optimize performance and position teams to compete in the toughest of all arenas - business. If you would like more information regarding Wearwell, please visit www.wearwell.com or call 800-264-3030.

About Euzkalgoma

With over 70 years of experience, Euzkola (now Euzkalgoma) produces an extensive line of articles in Rubber and EVA. Euzkalgoma also develops specific rubber compounds for any type of business or industry. Initially focused on shoe components for the Mexican market, Euzkalgoma now also produces a wide range of matting, flooring, traffic control and custom rubber items. Based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Euzkalgoma can meet the molded rubber product needs of customers throughout North America and the rest of the world. For more information regarding Euzkalgoma, please visit www.euzkalgoma.com or call (in Mexico) +52 (55) 3049 9938.

SOURCE Wearwell