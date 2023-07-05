Weather Forecasting Services Market size to grow by USD 1,092.95 million from 2022 to 2027|Today's farmer's need for weather forecasting services to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The weather forecasting services market is set to grow by USD 1,092.95 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.93% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Today's farmer's need for weather forecasting services is one of the major factors notably driving the growth of the global weather forecasting services market. In agriculture, weather and seasons have a great influence,, and factors such as temperature and other elements are necessary while growing fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Weather-dependent agricultural production requires accurate weather information. Due to climate change, weather and environmental risk management in agriculture have become increasingly important. As the population grows more agricultural goods are required. Moreover, adaptive agriculture management is more necessary than ever and needs careful planning. However, to prepare for the upcoming season, farmers depend on weather forecasts and better weather and climate early warning systems can help farmers. Therefore these factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Weather Forecasting Services Market

The weather forecasting services market covers the following areas:

Weather Forecasting Services Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

The rising penetration of advanced technologies in weather forecasting services is an emerging trend shaping the global weather forecasting services market growth. Weather forecasting facilities often use the most advanced and energy-intensive equipment and infrastructure. Environmental observation data is a rapidly growing subset of big data. In addition, Weather forecasting centers must offer a comprehensive solution for meeting the computing needs of forecasters, but it should also include transmission and management of data as well as covering all costs associated with such operations. Also, the expansion in supercomputer processing power is expected to make it easier to integrate a variety of high-resolution weather predictions and climate models, resulting in intensely accurate and accurate forecasts. Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the global weather forecasting services market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The major challenge impeding the growth of the global weather forecasting services market is the complexities of weather forecasting models. Weather forecast models are highly complex computer programs, that deliver real-time future weather information for specific locations. Moreover, computer-aided numerical models have been developed for different weather forecast intervals, such as long-range forecasts and medium-range forecasts, and regional models under which we have the short-range forecast. Also, this includes difficult methods such as persistence, climatologic, looking at the sky, use of barometer, nowcasting, use of forecasting models, analog, and ensemble forecasting. However, weather forecasting is a complex discipline that relies on the effective interaction of weather observation, data processing by meteorologists and computers, and a quick communication system which makes it a more difficult and complex procedure. Thus, these complexities of the weather forecasting model can impede the growth of the weather forecasting service market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Weather Forecasting Services Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The weather forecasting services market analysis includes market segmentation by type (medium-range, long-range, short-range, and nowcasting), application (energy and utilities, aviation, media and consumer, logistics and transportation, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This study identifies the upsurge in the production of renewable energy, the rising penetration of advanced technologies in weather forecasting services, use of Big Data in weather forecasting as one of the prime reasons driving the weather forecasting services market growth during the next few years.

The medium-range segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The National Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (NCMRWF) is part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Moreover, the major objective of this centre is to design reliable and accurate advanced numerical weather forecasting for India and neighbouring regions through research, development, and demonstration of new and diverse applications while maintaining the highest level of knowledge, skills, and technical base. to create a system. During the forecast period, the significance of the medium-range forecast will have a positive impact on the growth of the global weather forecast services market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

AccuWeather Inc.

Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

BMT Group Ltd.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

DTN LLC

ENAV Spa

Environdata Weather Stations Pty Ltd.

Fugro NV

International Business Machines Corp.

Met Office

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Precision Weather Forecasting Inc.

Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

Skyview Systems

Spire Global Inc.

The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

Vaisala Oyj

Vendors Offerings

AccuWeather Inc. - The company offers weather forecasting services such as AccuWeather Weather Radar App.

The company offers weather forecasting services such as AccuWeather Weather Radar App. Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC - The company offers weather forecasting services under the brand, Earth Networks.

The company offers weather forecasting services under the brand, Earth Networks. Alfa Laval Corporate AB - The company offers weather forecasting services such as Storm Geo .

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The smart home weather stations and rain gauge market share is expected to increase by USD 69.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.07%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline), product (smart weather stations and smart rain gauge), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design is one of the key drivers supporting market growth.

The precision farming tools software market size has the potential to grow by USD 914.90 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by delivery model (cloud-based and local web-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The growing demand for proactive control of farm operations is one of the primary factors driving the precision farming tools software market growth.

Weather Forecasting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,092.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AccuWeather Inc., Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, BMT Group Ltd., Campbell Scientific Inc., CSIR National Aerospace Laboratories, Danaher Corp., DTN LLC, ENAV Spa, Environdata Weather Stations Pty Ltd., Fugro NV, International Business Machines Corp., Met Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Precision Weather Forecasting Inc., Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd., Skyview Systems, Spire Global Inc., The Tomorrow Companies Inc., and Vaisala Oyj Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global weather forecasting services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global weather forecasting services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Medium-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medium-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Long-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Long-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Long-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Short-range - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Short-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Short-range - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Nowcasting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Nowcasting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Nowcasting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Nowcasting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Nowcasting - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Energy and utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Aviation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Media and consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Media and consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Media and consumer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Media and consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Media and consumer - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Logistics and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Logistics and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Logistics and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AccuWeather Inc.

Exhibit 131: AccuWeather Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: AccuWeather Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: AccuWeather Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC

Exhibit 134: Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC - Overview



Exhibit 135: Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Advanced Environmental Monitoring LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 137: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 138: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 140: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

12.6 BMT Group Ltd.

Exhibit 142: BMT Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: BMT Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: BMT Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 DTN LLC

Exhibit 145: DTN LLC - Overview



Exhibit 146: DTN LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: DTN LLC - Key news



Exhibit 148: DTN LLC - Key offerings

12.8 ENAV Spa

Exhibit 149: ENAV Spa - Overview



Exhibit 150: ENAV Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: ENAV Spa - Key offerings

12.9 Fugro NV

Exhibit 152: Fugro NV - Overview



Exhibit 153: Fugro NV - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Fugro NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Fugro NV - Segment focus

12.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Met Office

Exhibit 160: Met Office - Overview



Exhibit 161: Met Office - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Met Office - Key offerings

12.12 Precision Weather Forecasting Inc.

Exhibit 163: Precision Weather Forecasting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Precision Weather Forecasting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Precision Weather Forecasting Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Skyview Systems

Exhibit 169: Skyview Systems - Overview



Exhibit 170: Skyview Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Skyview Systems - Key offerings

12.15 Spire Global Inc.

Exhibit 172: Spire Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Spire Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Spire Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

Exhibit 175: The Tomorrow Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: The Tomorrow Companies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: The Tomorrow Companies Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vaisala Oyj

Exhibit 178: Vaisala Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 179: Vaisala Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Vaisala Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 181: Vaisala Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Vaisala Oyj - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio