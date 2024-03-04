WEATHER GUARD® Introduces New Work Truck Product Advancements for Professional Tradesmen

Innovations Include Saddle and Lo-Side Truck Boxes with 1Key Ultralock While

ITASCA, Ill., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WEATHER GUARD®, the industry leader in work truck equipment, has introduced several new innovations for the professional tradesmen. The next advancements in truck box security include the 2024 Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes that feature 1Key Ultralock that combines maximum security protection, ability to manage keys to multiple boxes and new visual locking cues. One-key coding provides the best in fleet truck box key syncing while a new, bold red push button lock mechanism lets end-users know at a glance if the box is locked or not. WEATHER GUARD is also introducing four new, tough aluminum headache racks that quickly and easily adjust to the pros needs, turning any truck into a professional, multi-functioning work truck. These new innovations are built and designed specifically for pros who need the best trucks and equipment for the job at hand.

"At WEATHER GUARD, we are committed to protecting professional reputations by providing the most state-of-the-art storage solutions to protect the tools and equipment they depend on," said Carla Ramalho, WEATHER GUARD Sr. Product Manager. "We focus on delivering the highest performance truck and van solutions that make a day on the job more productive and more efficient.

Advancements in Truck Box Security: Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes

The 2024 WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side truck boxes feature 1Key Ultralock. The premium locking and latching system combines top security protection with fleet management versatility. The ultra-secure lock-and-latch system guards against theft and the ultra-versatile key allows users to manage one truck or an entire fleet of truck boxes by easily coding every truck box to the single 1Key. Another productive new feature is the ability to quickly see at a glance if the truck box is locked or not with the highly visible, pop-up red lock. No more squinting at each truck box lock to check if it's unlocked. Now if you see the red push-button is popped up, it's unlocked.

Additional 2024 Saddle and Lo-Side truck box features include:

Long-Haul Durability : The new truck boxes provide ARMOR Tuf ® powder coat for long-lasting performance and to keep the boxes looking good for a lifetime.

: The new truck boxes provide ARMOR Tuf powder coat for long-lasting performance and to keep the boxes looking good for a lifetime. Superior Weather Resistance : The precision fit weather stripping provides a tight seal to ensure superior weather resistance and protection.

: The precision fit weather stripping provides a tight seal to ensure superior weather resistance and protection. Enhanced Attachment Points: The multiple and enhanced attachment points provide a wide clearance for straps.

The new WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes feature a sleek design and are built for a variety of tradesmen, including residential builders and commercial contractors. The 2024 truck boxes include more than 60 unique product models for full, compact and low-profile trucks.

Headache Racks Provide Professional Function and Style

WEATHER GUARD is also introducing four new headache racks, designed to protect cab occupants from injury if sudden shifting of loads in the cargo area happens. These latest offerings can improve functionality. A built-in accessory channel allows easy mounting of light brackets, attachment points or cargo stops as desired.

The new headache racks are available in four unique styles, including a Half Bar, Hex, Louvered and Open Frame. End-users can choose a design that works best for them, while completing the look and functionality of their work truck.

The universal fit of the new WEATHER GUARD headache racks makes them easy to install on full size pickup makes and models and they're compatible with a variety of truck boxes, including saddle boxes, low-sides and gull-wings. The new headache racks are also height adjustable, allowing roof height or taller settings for transporting materials as needed. And because it has the WEATHER GUARD name, it means the product is pro-grade and durable enough to defeat the harshest conditions brought on by wind, rain, sun and all kinds of unpredictable weather.

The new WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes, as well as the four headache rack models will be featured at NTEA Work Truck Week March 5-8 and are now available nationally. For more information, please visit www.weatherguard.com .

About WEATHER GUARD

WEATHER GUARD, a WernerCo Professional brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, bulkheads, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD creates truck and van organization systems that promote productivity and provide superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. WEATHER GUARD products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com .

About WernerCo Professional Brands

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernercoprofessionalbrands.com

