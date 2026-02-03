WEATHER GUARD® Launches All-New PACK RAT®: The Strongest, Smartest, Most Secure Drawer System for Trucks and Vans

PACK RAT introduces a new era of durability and performance with heavy-duty construction, customizable organization, and integrated 1KEY ULTRALOCK™ security

ITASCA, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEATHER GUARD®, the industry leader in secure truck and van storage solutions, today announced the launch of the next-generation PACK RAT, a fully re-engineered steel drawer system built to deliver unmatched durability, enhanced security, and fleet-ready performance for professional trades, contractors, and commercial operators. The redesigned PACK RAT is built from the ground up to solve the problems that plague plastic drawer systems including cracking, warping, security failures, and premature wear. The PACK RAT also features the WEATHER GUARD 1KEY ULTRALOCK system, delivering simplified security for fleet managers who demand efficiency and control across every vehicle.

"The new PACK RAT is designed for the realities of modern worksites where durability, security, and efficiency aren't optional," said Paige Schneider, VP and GM at Weather Guard. "Our team engineered this system to give pros what they've been asking for: stronger construction, smarter security, and easier access to the gear they depend on every day.

Simplified Security for Crews & Fleets

The new WEATHER GUARD PACK RAT turns the truck bed or work van into a jobsite-ready workspace, supporting consistent organization, safer access, and greater confidence when transporting tools and equipment. For fleets, the PACK RAT streamlines operations with the WEATHER GUARD 1KEY ULTRALOCK system, now standard on every unit. This automotive–grade lock offers fleet managers a single–key solution across multiple truck boxes, and drawer units, dramatically reducing downtime and key–management complexity.

Designed for How Professionals Really Work

The WEATHER GUARD PACK RAT is built to last and designed to address real-world challenges that slow crews down, including access, organization, durability, and security.

Product features include:

Heavy-duty durability : Powder-coated 14-gauge steel construction and steel ball bearings that outperform plastic competitors and are designed for long-term performance in harsh jobsite conditions.

: Powder-coated and that outperform plastic competitors and are designed for long-term performance in harsh jobsite conditions. Simplified, standardized security : Integrated 1KEY ULTRALOCK provides one key control that reduces key inventory hassles across a single truck or an entire fleet.

: Integrated one key control that reduces key inventory hassles across a single truck or an entire fleet. Configurable organization for real work : Adjustable and removable partitions support semi-custom layouts for tools, fasteners, and equipment that change from job to job.

: support semi-custom layouts for tools, fasteners, and equipment that change from job to job. High-capacity storage and strength : A 425-lb drawer capacity and up to 2,000-lb top-load rating (by model) support the way professionals load their trucks.

: A and (by model) support the way professionals load their trucks. Easy accessibility to tools and supplies : Maximized drawer extension and an integrated full-width ergonomic handle allow for smooth, one-motion access to stored gear.

: and an allow for smooth, one-motion access to stored gear. More storage than comparable systems : Provides up to 40% more secure storage capacity, helping make better use of available space.

Jobsite-ready versatility : A flat, level top surface supports the stacking of additional units or bolting down generators or heavy gear to optimize the bed or van floor for maximum storage.

: A supports the stacking of additional units or to optimize the bed or van floor for maximum storage. Improved stability and traction: Anti -skid strips prevent items from sliding during transport.

-skid strips prevent items from sliding during transport. Pre-assembled design: Arrives ready to install, minimizing setup time and simplifying upfitting for fleets and contractors.

The WEATHER GUARD PACK RAT lineup includes models ranging from compact 48-inch units to full-length 72-inch solutions, with top-load ratings from 750 to 2,000 lbs. for heavy-duty applications.

WEATHER GUARD PACK RAT is available now through distributors nationwide. For additional details, including specifications and models, visit www.weatherguard.com/packrat.

ABOUT WEATHER GUARD®

WEATHER GUARD, a ProDriven Global Brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, bulkheads, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD creates truck and van organization systems that promote productivity and provide superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. WEATHER GUARD products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com .

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.prodrivenbrands.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angie Maddox, Seed Factory

404-996-4041

[email protected]

SOURCE WEATHER GUARD