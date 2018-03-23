Weather Resistant Media for Aqueous Large-Format imagePROGRAF Printers is Now Available from Canon

"Many of our customers have a need for signs, posters or banners that can both be used outdoors and have the high quality look that one has come to expect from a pigment ink printer," said Toyotsugu Kuwamura, executive vice president and general manager, Business Imaging Solutions Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With this in mind, Canon has refined our media offerings to help protect what is most important: the image. With the combination of these media types and an imagePROGRAF aqueous pigment printer, the end result is a frame worthy print that can be hung outdoors. This is just the latest innovation from Canon to help the end-user get the most out of our products."

Among the key features of the new media types are:

Created for Aqueous Inkjet Technology

Lending themselves well to Canon Large-format printers that utilize aqueous inkjet technology, Canon's new media offers the ability to produce vibrant applications through environmentally friendly technology. With an expanded color range and durable quality, users will notice the ability to print color posters without the fumes and orders associated with Solvent ink technology – making it a logical fit for schools and education environments.

Increased Weather Resistance

Both new media types are designed to enable lasting image quality and resistance to fading that is commonly seen in outdoor applications. Tests conducted by Canon Inc. have shown that both types of media are capable of lasting up to six months of outdoor use without the need to laminate the output. When compared to regular media, the image has already faded and is almost non-existent by that point.

Canon Technology Built-in

These new media offerings feature a unique durable ink-receiving layer that sits on top of the base material, helping to protect absorbed ink from running when exposed. This layer helps provide resistance to ultraviolet photo degradation – a critical component for outdoor applications exposed to prolonged periods of sunlight. Canon's water resistant media contains a binder with low water solubility over the base material to help protect the ink-receiving layer, which is not found in conventional media – in turn causing the ink-receiving layer to dissolve in water.

Improved Adhesive Backing

The Water Resistant Adhesive Matte Vinyl (330gsm) features a peel away back to allow for easy application and repositioning. Air release grooves provides the ability to smooth out air bubbles when hanging directly onto a surface. This media type also features gray adhesive, helping prevent overlapping images when placed over a separate piece of media. The vinyl material easily conforms to curves and depressions, allowing for application on a variety of surfaces.

Improved Banner Application

Canon's Water Resistant Matte Banner Vinyl (480gsm) lends itself to outdoor banners, tapestries and long displays, featuring attached grommets for rope or wire hanging. A three layer base material, consisting of vinyl and polyester on top of another layer of vinyl, provides much needed durability when confronted with certain weather conditions, such as rain and wind.

Availability

The Canon Water Resistant Adhesive Matte Vinyl (330gsm) and Canon Water Resistant Matte Banner Vinyl (480gsm) are both available in 24, 36, and 42 inches. The Water Resistant Adhesive Matte Vinyl is also available in 54" and the Water Resistant Matte Banner Vinyl in 60". Both media types are available now.

For pricing and additional details, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

