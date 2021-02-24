Weather Technology Pioneer ClimaCell is Going to Space

"We are building the first of its kind proprietary satellites equipped with radar, and launching them into space to improve weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-Founder of ClimaCell.

While weather-focused satellites have been in space for decades, most existing satellites still are not able to accurately detect precipitation from space. The few that can cost more than $1 billion each and offer refresh rates in the order of a few days, rendering them practically useless for day-to-day weather applications such as hurricane forecasting and even less severe storm predictions.

Through technological breakthroughs ClimaCell achieved a significant (over 95%) reduction in size and cost of weather-radar satellites, making the dream of true global radar coverage closer than ever.

ClimaCell's proprietary satellite design includes comparable performance to the existing $1 billion weather satellites such as NASA's Global Precipitation Mission (GPM), but at a fraction of the price, enabling the opportunity to launch a constellation of dozens of satellites. To put into perspective the physical transformation of ClimaCell's satellites, the company has reduced the size of existing weather satellites from the size of a school bus - considered industry standard until now - to the size of a miniature refrigerator. Each satellite will be equipped with its own radar, and ClimaCell expects that its constellation will increase global revisit time from satellite to earth by 50X.

"We are positioned for an exciting year in 2021 with Operation Tomorrow Space at the lead of our continued disruption and pioneering across the weather technology industry and beyond," said Rei Goffer, Chief Strategy Officer and Cofounder at ClimaCell. "While today signifies the next generation of weather capabilities for every person and business on the planet, this is only the first step in support of Operation Tomorrow Space."

