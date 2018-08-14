Weather Trends International Wins Silver International Business Award

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements.

"Our first reaction was, silver, who beat us, arm the phasers...and then we saw it was CISCO a $48 billion dollar firm...so we're ok with that," joked Captain Kirk. "This makes 15 business technology awards for the team here at wt360 that continues to make great progress in proactive vs reactive year-ahead business weather forecasting; technology now used by over a hundred Fortune 1000 companies in 191 countries," added Kirk.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Weather Trends International



Weather Trends International (www.weathertrends360.com) has 15 years of experience helping Fortune 1,000 companies reduce their weather risk to become PROACTIVE, not REACTIVE with our award-winning technology solutions. Our gridded technology covers every 1 mile on Earth with year-ahead temperature, rainfall and snowfall projections by week out 11-months along with specific sales forecasts by store.

About the Stevie ® Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

