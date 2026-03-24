WEATHER WINES CELEBRATES SPRING WITH SONOMA EPICUREAN PRESENTING SPONSORSHIP, NEW RELEASES, AND EXPANDED COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS

Weather Wines toasts spring with inaugural Carneros Gap releases and fifth year as V Foundation Sonoma Epicurean Presenting Sponsor

SONOMA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather Wines, the critically-acclaimed collection of Burgundian-varietal wines grown in their most-perfect Californian microclimates and part of the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, announces a season of landmark milestones this spring. The Weather Wines portfolio centered around Sonoma Coast's and Carneros' cool-climate, world-class Chardonnay and Pinot Noir growing regions announces expanded presence across the Sonoma wine community with its fifth consecutive year as Presenting Sponsor of 2026 V Foundation for Cancer Research Sonoma Epicurean, in addition to increased offerings and opportunities to enjoy its wines.

Weather Wines

Presenting Sponsor of 2026 Sonoma Epicurean

Weather Wines returns as Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Sonoma Epicurean March 26-29, the V Foundation for Cancer Research's celebrated annual fundraiser. Now in its fifth year — and its fifth year with Weather Wines at the helm — the event has raised more than $13 million for cancer research since its inception. One hundred percent of all event proceeds go directly to game-changing cancer research through the V Foundation.

Weather Wines and vintner John Anthony Truchard are contributing a live auction lot that pairs a thrilling Formula 1 experience, with the winner's choice of the Miami or Las Vegas Grand Prix. The auction lot includes a private estate tasting of Weather Wines at the Truchard's estate in Carneros. The exclusive 2022 Weather Leras Vineyard Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley will be poured during the prestigious auction gala, sourced from the historic Leras Vineyard farmed by third generation winegrowers since 1978.

In the weeks surrounding the event, Weather Wines is further supporting the cause through a special purchase program: use code EPIC at WeatherWines.com/store and 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to the V Foundation, with ground shipping included on orders of 12+ bottles through the end of March.

"It has been an honor to support the great work of the V Foundation in the goal to achieve Victory Over Cancer® for over a decade and specifically with Weather Wines presenting Sonoma Epicurean since 2022," said John Truchard, Founder and CEO John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Weather's Sonoma Coast and Russian River wines have earned critical acclaim and a loyal following—being able to share them with the Sonoma community and beyond in support of this critical cause is both important and rewarding."

Debut of Carneros Gap Single Vineyard Wines

Weather's portfolio continues to expand with a pair of single vineyard wines from John Anthony's home estate in Carneros, a terroir-defining property that bridges the Sonoma and Napa sides of the celebrated AVA.

The 2024 Weather Carneros Gap Chardonnay, grown at the home ranch estate, is a Burgundian-style Chardonnay that reflects the cool, bay-influenced microclimate that defines Carneros, where morning fog and afternoon sunshine slowly ripen fruit to an ideal balance of richness and acidity. The wine opens with aromas of white peach, lemon curd, and toasted brioche accented by a flinty minerality. On the palate, citrus, baked pear, crème brûlée, and roasted almond are carried by a creamy texture, refreshing acidity, and a long, graceful finish that balances richness with vibrant energy.

Joining it is the inaugural vintage of the 2023 Weather Carneros Gap Pinot Noir, releasing later this spring, a new addition to Weather's single vineyard grower series that further cements the collection's commitment to growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay where they can achieve their greatest expression. The Weather portfolio already includes single vineyard releases from renowned Chenoweth and Leras vineyards.

Sonoma Community Roots

As a member of the Sonoma County Vintners, Weather Wines will participate in Pour & Explore, a community tasting series, in collaboration with Sommelier Christopher Sawyer. Upcoming events include Pinot Noir Pour & Explore on April 23 and Chardonnay Pour & Explore on June 18. Details and tickets are available at SonomaWine.com/pour-explore.

Critical Acclaim Across the Portfolio

Weather's portfolio continues to earn recognition from top publications, with 90-point scores from both Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator for the 2022 Weather Sonoma Coast Chardonnay and 2022 Weather Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir. These wines are available at fine dining establishments focused on seasonal, farm-to-table cuisine and at fine wine shops across the country. Find where they're available near you: WeatherWines.com/find.

Atmosphere Wine Club and Fine Day Corporate Gifting

Wine lovers looking to deepen their connection with Weather Wines can join the Atmosphere Wine Club, which offers members complimentary tastings, access to special and library releases, invitations to exclusive events, and partner benefits across Sonoma and Napa. Memberships ship twice annually in the spring and fall, with a minimum of six bottles per release. Learn more and join at WeatherWines.com/join.

Weather Wines has also launched Fine Day, a new corporate gifting program designed to bring exceptional wine to professional occasions. Make it a Fine Day with Weather Wines. Full program details and ordering information are available at WeatherWines.com/fine-day-gifting.

For more information on Weather Wines, visit WeatherWines.com or follow online via Facebook and Instagram @weatherwines.

About Weather Wines

From the John Anthony Wine & Spirits portfolio, Weather is a curated collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect microclimates. Sourcing specifically for terroirs suited to expressive Chardonnay and sensitive Pinot Noir varietals, this brand crosses traditional winegrowing AVAs. Debuting in 2020 with a 2018 vintage, the Weather portfolio includes Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines from local winegrowing regions including: Carneros, Napa; Sonoma Coast; and Russian River Valley, Sonoma. For more information about the story and wines behind Weather, please visit WeatherWines.com.

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, John Anthony Vineyards, which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines, which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity—receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines, Paso Robles—a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. John Anthony Wine & Spirits expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas real-Tequila Soda RTD, continues with new Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, John Anthony Wines & Spirits continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in: Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS.com.

SOURCE Weather Wines