Ahead of April 25th, new analysis shows the iconic "light jacket" day may not win the best weather pageant

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new reigning (not raining) weather queen! For years, pop culture has celebrated April 25th as the so-called "perfect date" — a day when it's supposedly not too hot, not too cold, and all you need is a light jacket. But according to new nationwide weather analysis1 from WeatherBug, the data tells a different story. See here!

WeatherBug Crowns October 8th the Real “Perfect Date,” Backed by Years of U.S. Weather Data - Not April 25th.

After analyzing U.S. weather patterns from 2018-present day (full list), WeatherBug's Meteorology team has identified October 8th as "The Perfect Date" - the day that most consistently delivers the ideal combination of comfortable temperatures and minimal rainfall across the country. On average in the U.S., October 8th sees just 0.0573* inches of rainfall and a comfortable average temperature of 66°F*, making it the strongest contender for the title of the true perfect date.

"Through years of daily weather pattern monitoring and weighing precipitation amounts by population size through WeatherBug's extensive database of active users, we've determined April 25th might hold a special place in pop culture, but the date actually ranks 80th measured against the 365 days of the year," said Brittney Gomez, WeatherBug Meteorologist. "April 25th saw an average of 0.1297 inches of precipitation in the past 8 years, with an average temperature of 60°F. So, while it might not be the "perfect date," April 25th is still 'light jacket' friendly."

The Data Behind the "Perfect Date"

WeatherBug's analysis determined, based on population-weighted averages from its 20 million active users daily across the United States, the most and least congenial days of the year.

October 8 th ranks as the most consistently ideal day , combining mild temperatures (66°F) with the lowest average rainfall of any date analyzed (0.0573 inches).

, combining mild temperatures (66°F) with the (0.0573 inches). From 2018-present day, May 9, 2022 recorded the single best weather day in the past eight years , with virtually no rain (0.0003 inches) and an average temperature of 68°F nationwide. Runner-up best days: October 23, 2024 (0.0008 inches, 66°F) October 2, 2024 (0.0016 inches, 69°F)

, with virtually no rain (0.0003 inches) and an average temperature of 68°F nationwide. While commonly known as "The Perfect Date," April 25th actually ranks 80 th out of all 366 days with 0.1297 inches of rain and an average temperature of 60°F.

out of all 366 days with 0.1297 inches of rain and an average temperature of 60°F. On average, November sees the least rain across the U.S. (0.0869 inches) with January (0.0921) and February (0.1028) following. However, July leads the pack as the rainiest month (0.1443), followed by May (0.1372) and August (0.1361).

July is the hottest month overall , with the top 10 warmest days of the year all occurring in July. July 14 th ranks as the hottest day , reaching a nationwide average of 81°F.

, with the top 10 warmest days of the year all occurring in July.

January dominates the coldest days , with January 20 th averaging just 33°F , the coldest day of the year.

, with averaging just , the coldest day of the year. With the hottest temperatures and most rain on average, is July the worst weather month?

A Forecast for Future Perfect Days

While no single day guarantees perfect weather everywhere, WeatherBug's analysis shows that early October consistently offers one of the best nationwide balances of temperature and dryness — making it a reliable bet for outdoor plans.

So, when April 25th rolls around this year, WeatherBug invites Americans to enjoy the moment — but maybe keep an eye on October 8th, the newly crowned data-approved "perfect date."

1 Based on population-weighted averages for the average WeatherBug user

* U.S. WeatherBug Daily Active Users Adjusted Precipitation and Temperature

See HERE for images.

Media Contact

Colin Brown

Call & Response PR

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About WeatherBug

WeatherBug is reintroducing the human side of weather with people-first forecasting designed for real life. Powered by real meteorologists, the app delivers clear, actionable insights that help users understand not just what's happening, but what it means for their day—from what to wear to whether to change plans. Blending reliability with warmth and a touch of humor, WeatherBug provides trustworthy updates without jargon, fear-mongering, or fluff. With more than 20 million loyal users, WeatherBug is one of the most widely used weather apps in the U.S.

SOURCE WeatherBug