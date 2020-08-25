WeatherFlow Revolutionizes Real-Time, Personal Weather Forecasting With the All New Tempest Weather System, Now Available

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherFlow today announces the general availability of the Tempest Weather System , the first home weather monitoring and forecasting system that uses intelligent weather technology to provide precise, real-time weather data for personal and home use.

Tempest empowers consumers with access to the weather industry's most cutting-edge technology and data science The Tempest System combines state-of-the-art sensors and a sleek, wireless design with WeatherFlow's proprietary modeling capabilities to seamlessly present validated weather data and improved forecasts.

The Tempest System combines state-of-the-art sensors and a sleek, wireless design with WeatherFlow's proprietary modeling capabilities to seamlessly present validated weather data and improved forecasts. The info is integrated into the Tempest App, available for both iOS and Android devices, with an Apple Watch version to be released this fall.

"WeatherFlow leverages a massive amount of data along with powerful machine learning techniques to improve our forecast model. Each customer then receives a customized forecast that becomes even more accurate over time," said WeatherFlow CEO Buck Lyons. "Better data and forecasts then lead to a host of positive outcomes. Beyond the direct benefits to a Tempest owner from a better forecast, the collective data set helps with broader issues including electric grid management, wildfire mitigation, and helping provide a climate record."

Tempest is compatible with most popular smart home platforms, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT. By September the System will add integration with Samsung SmartThings, Siri Shortcuts, and more. Users can automate a number of functions, including modifying irrigation schedules based on falling or forecasted rain, using outdoor weather conditions to control indoor energy use, or adjusting awning and shade positions based on ambient light, solar radiation or wind. Creative applications are boundless.

The Tempest App provides more than 15 weather measurements, including temperature, lightning activity, UV index, and wind speed. Users are able to view, share and export historical climate data through customizable graphs and charts for precise weather monitoring.

The Tempest Weather System is available now for direct purchase at www.weatherflow.com for $329 within the continental US, with international shipping expected to open in early 2021.

About WeatherFlow

WeatherFlow Inc. is a leader in private sector weather technology, with over two decades of experience developing and applying progressive data modeling and forecasting techniques. The company currently operates the most advanced industrial grade weather station network of any private entity in the world, with clients including NOAA, and the US Coast Guard, and a number of highly regarded academic and corporate organizations.

With global weather concerns mounting, WeatherFlow has expanded its focus to include services catering to consumers and gathering data from a massive number of sensing devices from homes around the world, a logical addition to the company's robust suite of services.

