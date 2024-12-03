WeatherFlow-Tempest Secures $3 Million in Growth Capital to Accelerate Innovation in Weather Technology

The company is investing in SaaS and data solutions to meet growing demand across new vertical markets.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherFlow-Tempest (Tempest), a pioneering leader in weather technology and environmental monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce a successful growth financing round, raising $3 million from WindSail Capital Group .

Tempest is rapidly expanding deployment of its weather station network, while increasing its set of decision tools available for business customers. To date, the company has deployed more than 80,000 stations, primarily in North America. The fundraise strengthens the company's position as it marks its 5th year in business and will accelerate Tempest weather station deployment while enabling further expansion of Tempest B2B SaaS and DaaS offerings. Tempest leverages optimized weather data to assist strategic partners in driving outdoor smart home innovation, helping users save water and energy while powering smart irrigation and energy solutions across the industry. They are also trusted partners in other business markets suited to its strengths, including utilities, news media, commercial real estate and others.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with WindSail Capital for the next stage of our journey," said Buck Lyons, CEO and co-founder of WeatherFlow-Tempest. "Our capabilities in onsite weather monitoring and prediction capabilities are unparalleled, and we are investing to ensure we remain the business leaders. The combination of our Tempest Home and TempestOne Weather Stations, and our ability to deliver unique data via API and powerful tools, positions the business for sustained growth within several large markets. Most importantly, we have proven our ability to operate profitably while helping customers save energy and water and generally optimize outcomes that are affected by weather. It's now time to invest in rapid growth."

Tempest's innovative suite of products, including the acclaimed Tempest Weather System for consumers and professionals, leverages advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise, real-time weather data and forecasting using its proprietary Nearcast™ technology. The Tempest Weather System is recognized for its user-friendly design, robust data collection, and seamless integration with smart home devices, making it a valuable tool for weather enthusiasts, homeowners and professionals alike. The Company has a suite of highly successful proprietary Lifestyle Apps generating subscription revenue from consumers. Now with critical mass in network coverage, Tempest is increasingly focused on its business offerings.

"WindSail is excited to partner with the WeatherFlow-Tempest team as we see weather events continue to pose greater challenges for businesses and individuals alike," said Ian Bowles, Managing Director and co-founder of WindSail. "We believe Tempest's ability to accurately predict highly localized weather, through a decentralized and scalable solution with cutting edge hardware, modeling and software capabilities, will continue to set them apart from others in the market."

About WeatherFlow-Tempest

WeatherFlow-Tempest Inc. is a technology company leading the way in the private sector weather industry with a mission to help confront and mitigate the enormous cost of weather on business and daily life. Its exclusive data and AI-driven modeling delivers accurate, actionable weather information, resulting in better decision making and cost savings for customers. https://tempest.earth/

About WindSail Capital Group

WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early-stage commercial businesses advancing energy and climate solutions. WindSail aligns with entrepreneurs to offer creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. https://www.windsailcapital.com

