WeatherFlow-Tempest to Develop Advanced Weather Monitoring and Decision Support Tools

In collaboration with Disney, new weather technology and tools will expand offerings for all customers, including informing operations at Disney properties and beyond.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherFlow-Tempest, Inc. today announced a collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to co-develop weather-based products and decision support tools. Disney's expertise in managing complex outdoor entertainment operations combined with WeatherFlow-Tempest's innovative hardware, unrivaled data collection and AI-based weather modeling will deliver a new level of weather intelligence to inform operational planning at outdoor venues where weather plays a role in decision-making, including Disney properties.

"Disney's world-class operational management has long included innovative safety monitoring processes and technology," said Buck Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of WeatherFlow-Tempest. "This joint effort will combine that know-how with our cutting-edge data collection and forecasting capabilities to develop powerful tools that will enhance decision-making around the weather. The collaboration will improve the experience for all of our customers, from theme parks to small businesses to families in their homes."

WeatherFlow-Tempest helps individual, business, and government customers mitigate the enormous impact of weather through point-specific weather information, automated alerts, and intelligent forecasting. The agreement with Disney will provide new possibilities to leverage WeatherFlow-Tempest's vast weather observing network, proprietary Nearcast Technology™, and suite of related apps and services.

"Working with WeatherFlow-Tempest will enable the development of products and services that provide a new caliber of predictive weather data and decision support," said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Assurance Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About WeatherFlow-Tempest

WeatherFlow-Tempest Inc. is a technology company reshaping the private sector weather industry. Their mission is to help mitigate and control the enormous cost of weather on business and daily life. Formed in 2019, the company has experienced explosive growth with an array of technology and services designed to scale globally.

The company is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs, engineers, and scientists. With patented Nearcast Technology™ and proprietary observing data from the Tempest Network at the heart of the company, WeatherFlow-Tempest provides multiple innovative value-added products and services.

To learn more, go to www.weatherflow.com

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 65 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

