WeatherFlow-Tempest Wraps Successful Growth Capital Raise

The weather technology company raised $2.5 million utilizing an innovative equity crowdfunding approach.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --On Friday, WeatherFlow-Tempest, Inc. announced the close of its popular campaign on the equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine. The company raised $2.5mm in investment capital to help fuel growth while gaining valuable exposure for the company and its product offerings.

"Equity crowdfunding was a great method for raising funds and allowing like-minded individuals to play a part in our success," explained WeatherFlow-Tempest CEO Buck Lyons. "We are thrilled to now count customers as stockholders, along with new supporters who connected with our campaign on StartEngine. We also confirmed our vision, as our campaign drew attention from respected institutional investors interested in fueling future stages of growth."

WeatherFlow-Tempest helps customers understand and control the impact of weather. Exclusive data and AI-driven modeling deliver more accurate weather information, resulting in better decision-making and significant cost savings. Today, the growing company has more than 70,000 paying customers and millions of users. WeatherFlow's product offerings all incorporate its powerful Nearcast Technology™, including the revolutionary Tempest Weather System, which now has an installed base of 40,000 systems after launching in June 2020.

The conclusion of this fundraising round comes within a phase of rapid expansion for WeatherFlow-Tempest. CEO Buck Lyons added, "Since our StartEngine campaign began, we've announced several exciting new partnerships, unveiled our state-of-the-art fulfillment center currently under construction, and now have several exciting developments on the cusp of completion. As the climate changes and the impact of weather increases, the value of our service - and its importance to the planet - is growing larger. We are all excited to see what the future brings."

WeatherFlow-Tempest Inc. is a technology company disrupting the private sector weather industry. Their mission is to help mitigate and control the enormous cost of weather on business and daily life. Formed in 2019, the company has already experienced explosive growth with an array of technology and services designed to scale globally.

WeatherFlow-Tempest is led by a team of experienced entrepreneurs and scientists, some of whom began creating weather observing networks and providing high-resolution weather forecasts in the early '90s. With patented Nearcast Technology™ and proprietary observation data at the heart of the company, WeatherFlow-Tempest provides multiple innovative value-added products and services.

