Weatherford and Partners Raise More than $370,000 in 2019 for Houston Non-Profits

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) and partners raised and donated more than $370,000 to four Houston-area non-profit organizations as a result of the 2019 edition of their annual Weatherford Walks event, held November 9. The proceeds will be shared equally between the Houston Area Women's Center, Camp Hope, Small Steps Nurturing Center, and Spindletop Charities. Since its inception, Weatherford Walks has raised more than $1.9 million for the Houston community.

More than 900 participants registered to walk the mile-long Sam Houston race track to support the four Houston charities. Both Weatherford employees and trusted business partners made generous monetary donations in support of the recipient organizations.

Each of the Houston-based charities make a significant impact on individuals and neighborhoods across the Houston community:

The Houston Area Women's Center , which helps individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence in their efforts to move their lives forward, was the beneficiary of the inaugural Weatherford Walks in 2014.

, which helps individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence in their efforts to move their lives forward, was the beneficiary of the inaugural in 2014. Camp Hope provides peer support, mentoring services, and housing for veterans and their families suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder.

provides peer support, mentoring services, and housing for veterans and their families suffering from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder. Small Steps is dedicated to the social, emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual growth of economically at-risk children and their families.

is dedicated to the social, emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual growth of economically at-risk children and their families. Spindletop Charities, Inc. provides aid to programs targeting child abuse prevention, pediatric medical research, drug and alcohol abuse prevention and rehabilitation, education and scholarships, school safety, therapeutic services, after-school programs, and family health.

"We are committed to making a positive impact on the areas in which we live and work by engaging with local communities, volunteering our time, and donating much needed resources," said Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford. "We are proud to support these wonderful organizations as we work together to care for the neighbors in our community."

Weatherford sponsors who supported the 2019 Weatherford Walks event include:

Alvarez & Marsal

BakerHostetler

Baker McKenzie

Birlasoft

Latham & Watkins LLP

Oakwood Agency

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Weatherford Contacts

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

