Weatherford Announces Conference Call

BAAR, Switzerland, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today announced a conference call scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The purpose of the conference call is to discuss results for the Company's first quarter ending March 31, 2019. The call will be open to the public.

The Company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10129534.

Registered participants will immediately receive an email including a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on May 8, 2019.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 877-328-5344 (for U.S. callers) or 412-902-6762 (for international callers) and ask for the Weatherford conference call. The conference call can also be accessed through the Company's website at https://www.weatherford.com/en/investor-relations/conference-call-details/.

A telephonic replay of the earnings conference call will be available until May 18, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay from the U.S., please dial 877-344-7529; international callers should dial 412-317-0088. Please reference conference number 10129534.

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 80 countries and has a network of approximately 700 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 26,500 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Christoph Bausch

713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

713.836.7430

Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

