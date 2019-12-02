Weatherford Announces Passing of Board Chairman

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK: WFTIQ) with great sadness announces that William E. Macaulay, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, died unexpectantly late last week. The Company extends its sincerest condolences to his family during this difficult time and expresses its gratitude for his decades of commitment and leadership.

Mark A. McCollum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford commented, "I had the great privilege of working closely with Bill over the past three years and am deeply saddened by this sudden loss. He was an amazing businessman whose vision, expertise and leadership will be profoundly missed, both on our Board of Directors and across our industry. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him so closely. He will always be a part of our Weatherford family."

Mr. Macaulay served as the Executive Chairman of First Reserve, a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on the energy industry, since 1983. Mr. Macaulay served as a director of Weatherford Enterra from October 1995 to May 1998. In addition, Mr. Macaulay served as Director of Corporate Finance for Oppenheimer & Co., Inc., where he worked from 1972 to 1982. Previously, Mr. Macaulay served as Chairman of CHC Group Ltd., Dresser-Rand Group, Inc., Foundation Coal Holdings Inc. and Pride International, and as a director of Dresser, Inc. and National Oilwell Varco.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Contacts:

Stuart Fraser

+1.713.836.4208

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

