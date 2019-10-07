Weatherford To Host U.S. Oil and Gas Industry's Only Production 4.0 Forum

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK: WFTIQ) will present the U.S. oil and gas industry's only Production 4.0 forum during its Enterprise Software Conference (WESC) from October 7 to 8 at the Westin Houston at Memorial City. Energy visionaries from Amazon and Microsoft will join Production 4.0-driven oilfield operators, including Apache Corporation and Targa Resources, and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, to discuss the role of digitalization in the near and long-term future of oil and gas production. WESC 2018 attracted more than 110 companies from the U.S. upstream and midstream energy sectors.

"Weatherford Production 4.0 products, including ForeSite® Edge, ForeSite® Platform, CygNet® Platform and ForeSite® Sense, activate field-wide intelligence to maximize production," said Manoj Nimbalkar, Weatherford Global Vice President, Production Automation and Software. "Weatherford delivers the future of production performance through next-generation automation, IoT infrastructure and advanced optimization software to boost production, uptime and efficiency."

Production 4.0 tools from Weatherford empower operators to connect the well, reservoir, and surface facilities for integrated asset management while also prioritizing operations with economic analysis. Industry-exclusive predictive analytics and instant intelligent alerts reduce failures and minimize deferred production while also generating instantaneous IoT notifications to minimize downtime.

Kyle Chapman, President of Production for Weatherford said, "WESC 2019 will give U.S. operators insight into best practices for accelerating Production 4.0 and transitioning from yesterday's conventional legacy systems to the future of production efficiency."

WESC 2019 registration information, speaker details and a daily program are available at www.weatherford.com/wesc.

