Weatherhaven appoints US Advisory Board

The purpose of the Advisory Board will be to provide advice and feedback to the company as it implements its US business strategy and focus on the development of the company's "Next Generation" rapidly mobilized infrastructure solutions.

"We are delighted to have attracted the interest of so many highly accomplished and respected people to serve as the initial members of our newly created Advisory Board," said Ray Castelli, Chief Executive Officer. "The added depth and knowledge this highly experienced group brings will help ensure our new solutions are designed to put the best kit possible into the hands of our men and women in uniform," Castelli added.

The initial five members of the US Advisory Board include:

Retired Lieutenant General Guy C. Swan III , a former US Army Commanding General and recently retired Vice President of AUSA

, a former US Army Commanding General and recently retired Vice President of AUSA Retired Lieutenant General Mark Brilakis , who served in several command roles with US Marine Corps

, who served in several command roles with US Marine Corps Retired Lieutenant General Chris Nowland , who has held several senior roles within the US Air Force

, who has held several senior roles within the US Air Force Retired Brigadier General Les Fuller , a former Commanding General within US Special Forces Command

, a former Commanding General within US Special Forces Command Mr. Craig Fugate , former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from March 2008 to January 2017 .

Weatherhaven is a leading global provider of rapidly redeployable mobile infrastructure solutions, ranging from military operations in the desert to climate research stations in ultra-cold Polar regions to sophisticated medical, humanitarian and disaster relief solutions. For 40 years, we've provided our customers with rapid and effective responses to challenges, overcoming every terrain and climate imaginable, with deployments in over 95 countries and across all 7 continents.

