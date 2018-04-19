Weatherman Named Official Umbrella of the LPGA

"The LPGA is proud to welcome Weatherman to our family," said LPGA Chief Commercial Officer Jon Podany. "We're excited to introduce our fanbase to the Weatherman brand and arm our players and staff with the top-of-the-line weather protection that their umbrellas provide. This is a perfect fit for a sport that is played outside all week, every week."

Weatherman's features change how golfers of all skill levels approach weather conditions on the course. Industrial-strength fiberglass prevents breaking and inverting, and vented canopies withstand winds up to 55 mph. Teflon-coated fabric keeps golfers dry and the UPF 50+ barrier protects them from the sun. A large mesh pocket on the inside of the canopy offers a dry storage compartment for gloves and a scorecard, while a silicone-coated, non-slip rib is the perfect place to hang a towel.

Because weather can make or break a game, the Weatherman mobile app ensures you're always prepared by delivering weather alerts before you step foot on the fairway. The app also provides comprehensive weather forecasts for multiple, customizable locations and allows you to locate your umbrella if you ever leave it behind, via a Bluetooth tracker included in every package.

Weatherman's unique features led Golf Digest to name it "Best Umbrella" for 2018 in its third annual Editor's Choice Awards.

The limited-edition LPGA co-branded Weatherman umbrellas are available in 62 inches in white and 68 inches in navy, and proudly exhibit the LPGA logo on the canopy. The collaboration supports the LPGA Foundation, with $5 from each sale benefiting the organization's mission of empowering women and young people through the game of golf. The foundation has benefitted more than 300,000 people since 1991 through various scholarship and financial assistance programs, along with its flagship junior golf program, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

"We are thrilled to join the LPGA as the official umbrella," said Rick Reichmuth, Weatherman founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Many of our customers and employees are huge golf fans, and we are incredibly proud to support their passion, as well as the elite women golfers from around the world who truly excel at their sport."

Weatherman also introduced World Golf Hall of Famer and 31-time LPGA winner Juli Inkster to its roster. Inkster will add a Weatherman golf umbrella to her bag and appear in marketing materials, while also making appearances for the brand throughout the season.

About Weatherman

Weatherman represents the convergence of technology, engineering and state-of-the-art design. The result? The best umbrella ever created. Weatherman was conceived by nationally recognized meteorologist Rick Reichmuth. After years in the field covering severe weather events, Rick couldn't find an umbrella that met his high standards. Leveraging his meteorology expertise, Weatherman was born. For more information, please visit www.weathermanumbrella.com and follow @weathermanumbrella on Instagram. The Weatherman mobile app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women. Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Daytona Beach, Fla., the association celebrates a diverse and storied membership with more than 2,300 members representing more than 30 countries. With a vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the very best of women's golf, LPGA Tour Professionals compete across the globe, while the Symetra Tour, the official development and qualifying tour of the LPGA, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. Additionally, LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals directly impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

The LPGA demonstrates its dedication to the development of the game through The LPGA Foundation. Since 1991, this charitable organization has been committed to empowering and supporting girls and women through developmental and humanitarian golf initiatives, such as LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

Follow the LPGA on its television home, Golf Channel, and on the web via www.LPGA.com. Join the social conversation at www.facebook.com/lpga, www.twitter.com/lpga and www.youtube.com/lpgavideo, and on Instagram at @lpga_tour.

