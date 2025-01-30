WeatherTech's Big Game Teaser Goes Wild

Nothing holds back a group of women who were 'Born To Be Wild' thanks to WeatherTech

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four daring 70+ cougars out for a joy ride in a 1963 Lincoln Continental convertible show that this older generation can inspire people of all ages in this year's Big Game teaser spot for WeatherTech from longtime agency partner Pinnacle Advertising.

The music-video-inspired ad is set to the 1969 Steppenwolf rock ballad "Born to Be Wild," as it follows four audacious women of a certain age living it up around town in their classic convertible. The spot was directed by Grammy-winning film and music video director Joseph Kahn, known for his music videos with artists such as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Beyonce, Post Malone, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and many more.

"Our American-made story is well-known to the US consumer through our 12-year history of advertising on the Big Game and has helped us build brand recognition throughout the country," noted David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech. "This year we saw an opportunity to stand out on advertising's biggest stage with an unexpected and highly entertaining spot."

The 60-second teaser focuses on the women's boisterous adventures around town tagging trucks, flirting at stoplights, and flashing their Bingo wins – free to live life on the wild side thanks to the protection they rely on from WeatherTech products. The teaser ad can be seen here.

"We purposefully brought on music video director Joseph Kahn to give this year's ad the energy and entertainment value to make a bold splash. The audience knows the WeatherTech brand for its American-made messaging, so the chance to build on that heritage with a new approach was a fun creative challenge," explained Michael Magnusson, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Advertising.

Buckle up and hold onto your drinks (or don't, if you've got WeatherTech) - the fun and adventurous spot airs in the second quarter.

Pinnacle Advertising is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to creating meaningful connections between brands and consumers through its belief in 'The Creative Pursuit of Serious Results." With expertise spanning strategy, creative, media, and analytics, Pinnacle partners with clients to deliver impactful campaigns that drive results.

For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. Globally renowned for its laser-measured FloorLiner™ and innovative CupFone®, the Bolingbrook, Illinois headquartered company continues to push industry boundaries through superior design, engineering and international brand recognition. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

