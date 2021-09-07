Weave Certified as Great Place to Work

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Weave is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Weave.

The Great Place to Work Certification is one of several milestones Weave's teams surpassed this summer. The company hired more than 200 new team members in the second quarter of the year, one of the most significant hiring quarters in the company's history. Additionally, Weave has expanded its operations to India, where it has begun hiring a full-stack development team with plans to open a physical office soon, while growing its international talent force.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Weave is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Weave's mantra of "People, not employees" has helped the company continually be recognized as a great place to work both nationally and locally. Now, with more than 800 people working at Weave and a new leader in CEO Roy Banks, that approach continues to be a guiding force for the company.

"We couldn't be more proud to be Certified as a Great Place to Work and to continue growing our teams and business in 2021 and beyond," said Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. "At Weave, we are always striving to prove that a people, not employees approach is the best way to run a company. I want to thank all of the people who truly make it the best place to work in Utah, the U.S and, now, the world."

Weave's currently hiring for open roles across multiple departments, with remote positions available. Learn more about Weave's career opportunities at getweave.com/careers

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

Contact:

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

[email protected]

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

