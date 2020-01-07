Weave Hires Angie Balfour as Chief People Officer

"Attracting great talent is the most important part of what will continue to make Weave successful," said Brandon Rodman, CEO and Co-founder of Weave. "Strategic people operations can drive better performance throughout every part of an organization, and Angie is the absolute best person to take our amazing culture and scale it even further. Our employee experience is paramount to our advancement, and we're honored that Angie will be leading our team-building strategy. We look forward to her contributions in supporting our world-class, diverse and inclusive culture."

Prior to joining Weave, Angie spent over five years at Instagram and Facebook. Most recently, she served as Head of Instagram Human Resources and Director of Human Resources at Facebook. Prior to that, Angie spent over a decade at Fairchild Semiconductor as a Senior Global Human Resources Manager and Human Resources Business Partner. Angie received her bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management from Utah State University and holds an MBA from the University of Utah.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Weave's amazingly talented team," Angie Balfour, Chief People Officer at Weave, said. "The company's culture has made a noticeable impact on the Utah tech landscape. Effectively scaling our organization structure and practices while continuing to invest in our people will ensure we continue to attract and retain top talent. I see so many parallels between Weave and my experience with rapid growth at Instagram. Weave is a mission-driven company with a culture where people truly are the priority. I'm extremely proud to be joining the team."

Preservation of the "People, not employees" approach is a top priority in Angie's role as the company continues to grow individual careers and expand product offerings at Weave.

Weave recently announced a $70 million series D funding round with a new valuation of $970 million --a 3.2x valuation increase in only 10 months. Weave is growing significantly and has expanded to over 650 employees, up from 300 at the start of 2019. Incredibly proud of its team and its outstanding people programs that have been developed under the mantra of "People, not employees," Weave has won various awards for its workplace environment, including Glassdoor's 2020 Best Places to Work, Glassdoor's 2019 Top CEOs, the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, and more. To learn more about Weave or to join the team, please visit www.getweave.com .

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2020 and 2019 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

Contact:

Madi Bullock

Weave

801-506-6408

pr@getweave.com

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

