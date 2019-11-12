Weave Hires Jeff Lyman as Chief Product Officer

This announcement comes after the company announced a $70 million series D funding round last month with a current valuation of $970 million --a 3.2x valuation increase in the past 10 months. One of the intended uses of this funding was to help expand and enhance its current product offering. Weave is growing significantly and has increased to over 600 employees, up from 300 at the start of the year. The company's product progression has also exploded with its client base now at over 13,000 small and medium businesses in the United States.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join us and add his experience and vision to the future of our products. He not only has a keen perception of the process of developing market-leading products but moreover, he understands how to create fantastic product experiences," said Brandon Rodman, CEO at Weave. "Weave continues to rapidly grow and mature as a company and Jeff's knowledge is essential to keep our products rapidly evolving."

Prior to joining Weave, Jeff spent over six years at Vivint Smart Home. Most recently, he served as its Chief Product Officer and was responsible for building multi-million dollar product lines across the firm's security, video, and automation verticals. Prior to Vivint, Jeff held various leadership roles at Nike during his nine years in Beaverton, Oregon.

"It is exhilarating to join Weave at such an exciting time, in the midst of such rapid growth. The team is incredibly strong and has made both culture and innovation top priorities, allowing for a collaborative environment that makes experimentation and invention possible," said Jeff Lyman, Chief Product Officer at Weave. "Weave's products are revolutionizing customer communication--they truly change the way businesses communicate and interact with clients, and this is just what today's small businesses are looking for."

Lyman will lead all product and engineering teams as Weave continues to broaden its scope in offering. Weave's vision is to simplify business growth, retention and communication for small and medium businesses by providing seven integrated solutions in one from phone services to payment solutions.

