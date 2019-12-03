Weave Launches Full-Scale Payments Platform

The Weave Payment platform combines the power and convenience of Text to Pay with the ease and efficiency of the Weave Payments credit card terminal and virtual terminal. Text to Pay is a powerful, convenient feature that allows businesses to collect payments via text from customers who are not onsite, have forgotten their credit card, or who owe additional money past an initial payment that was collected at the time of service. With the addition of Weave Payments' credit card processing and virtual terminal, businesses can accept all forms of payment, making collecting a payment convenient and easier than ever.

"Weave Payments is an integral part of the end-to-end Weave platform. Weave offers solutions for every step of the business process--from the first phone call to the final invoice," said Jefferson Lyman, Chief Product Officer at Weave. "Business owners want to provide the best experience for their customers throughout every interaction--whether it's communications, appointment scheduling, payment processing, or garnering online reviews--it all can be done in Weave's cohesive platform."

"We've been a customer of Weave Payments for several weeks now, and we are saving a significant amount of time by using it. We no longer have to reconcile multiple payment processing systems at the end of the day. It's so simple to use, I can't imagine running our business without it," said Dr. Karin Hatami, owner of Hatami Dental in Redlands, California. "And the ease of running it all right within our Weave application is the icing on the cake!"

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/ .

