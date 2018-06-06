"Communication among staff is the lifeblood of any business, and Team Chat helps make that interaction more efficient, easier, and fun," said Johny Wudel, Weave Vice President of Product. "As the communication hub for our customers, Weave is uniquely positioned to solve this need. Our vision is that Team Chat will become a platform for other communication that is critical to managing a business."

Team Chat facilitates individual or group conversations. Chat groups allow teams to communicate messages to a specific group of people, removing unneeded communication clutter from the rest of the team. Private chats allow two team members to communicate when there's no need to involve an entire group or when more private or specific information needs to be shared. Notifications make team members aware of any relevant messages. These alerts appear on desktop and mobile, making messages available in a variety of situations, whether that's working with patients or other staff members.

About Weave

Weave launched in 2014 to help bring local dental offices closer to the patients they serve by combining patient information with modern communication tools. In the last three years, Weave has diversified its service offerings and grown into other industries. Weave is backed by Y Combinator, SV Angel, A Capital, Homebrew, Crosslink Capital, Pelion Ventures, and Catalyst Investors. For more information, visit www.getweave.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weave-makes-huge-breakthrough-in-front-office-efficiency-with-introduction-of-hipaa-compliant-team-chat-tool-300660452.html

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

https://www.getweave.com

