Weave Named to Fortune 100 Best Medium Workplaces 2019

The list was determined by people analytics firm Great Place to Work. To be considered, companies submit an application documenting over 200 data points describing their human resource programs and practices. Employees then respond to more than 60 survey questions based on what employees think about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization. According to the survey results, employees who say they have a great place to work were four times more likely to say they're willing to give extra to get the job done.

"We are very proud to be included on Fortune's Best Workplaces list this year. We have put a considerable amount of time and effort into creating a challenging, rewarding and supportive workplace where people love coming to work every day," said Brandon Rodman, CEO and co-founder of Weave. "Weave has grown swiftly this year to over 550 people, up from 300 at the beginning of the year. We must invest in our employees in order to continue to attract top-tier candidates, and just last week we announced a company-wide executive coaching initiative to help nurture mental health and professional development in the workplace. Our mantra has always been 'people, not employees,' and we will continue to help our employees evolve into the best versions of themselves."

The award comes on the heels of Weave being named a 2019 Glassdoor Best Workplace and its CEO Brandon Rodman being named #4 on Glassdoor's 2019 Top CEO list. Weave has also been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies and the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2019 list is published online at https://fortune.com/best-medium-workplaces/2019/search/ .

Weave is hiring. To join the team, please visit weave.jobs .

About Weave

Weave is the premier customer communication platform for service-based businesses helping to deliver personalized, relevant and timely customer experiences. From customer acquisition to retention, Weave provides communication software solutions for the entire customer journey. With over 12,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, Glassdoor's Best Place to Work and Top CEO in the country. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com .

Additional Information:

Connect with Weave HQ on LinkedIn

on LinkedIn Follow @getweave on Twitter

on Twitter Follow @getweave on Instagram

on Instagram Follow @weavecomm on Facebook

Contact:

Madi Bullock

Weave

+1 (801) 815-0329

madi.bullock@getweave.com

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

