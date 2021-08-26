Weave Named to Utah Business Fast 50 List

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named to the Utah Business Fast 50 list for the third consecutive year.

Utah Business Fast 50 companies are established companies selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. They are ranked in order of 2020 growth. This is the third year in a row Weave has appeared on this list.

"We are so excited to be named to the Fast 50 list alongside many other impressive local Utah companies," said Roy Banks, Chief Executive Officer of Weave. "Being recognized for the third year in a row on this list solidifies our growth in the state of Utah and our continued investment in our local community."

Weave landed at #13, ranking four places above the company's 2020 and 2019 ranking of #17. This list ranks the top 50 companies in the state of Utah by their total five-year revenue and compound annual growth rate.

The Utah Business Fast 50 rankings were announced today during the Fast 50 event. All winners and their rankings will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business magazine.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

Contact:

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

[email protected]

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

