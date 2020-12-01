Weave Selects Roy Banks as New CEO

Weave is growing rapidly and has been included the last two years on the Forbes Cloud 100, a ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Also named to the Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startups list and to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the most successful companies in America, the tech leader from Utah is expanding quickly and counts approximately 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as customers.

Banks is replacing interim Co-Chief Executive Officers Jeff Lyman and Marty Smuin, who have led the company since July, when former CEO and co-founder Brandon Rodman assumed the role of Chairman of the Board. Smuin will reassume his role as Chief Operating Officer and Lyman will continue as Chief Product Officer.

Banks brings to Weave more than 20 years of experience in the high-tech software development, e-commerce, internet marketing, and payment processing industries. He most recently served as a CEO Partner of Tritium Partners. Prior to that, he was President of the LoadPay Business Unit and a board member for Truckstop where he helped Truckstop's payment initiative grow into the leading payment solution for the transportation industry. Banks has also served as CEO of Network Merchants Inc. and Accelerated Payment Technologies, and as President of Authorize.net. He has a distinguished and proven track record of successfully leading SMB and mid-market focused companies while accelerating growth and increasing enterprise value.

"This is an amazing time to be joining Weave and I couldn't be more excited to lead such an outstanding team of talented and passionate individuals," said Roy Banks, CEO at Weave. "Weave is well-positioned to continue its exponential growth by providing best-in-class engagement, communication and marketing solutions to its valued service-based customers. This is not a turn-around situation; this is a step on the gas pedal situation and I've been given the amazing opportunity to sit in the driver's seat and take Weave to the next levels of success. As someone who has spent over 20 years servicing the SMB market, there isn't an SMB whose business wouldn't benefit from Weave's platform and I am grateful to be part of this journey."

"We are thrilled to welcome Roy to the Weave family. Weave is a fast growing company and Roy's extensive experience is tailored to our situation and market opportunity. His proven track record is exactly what we need at this accelerated stage of Weave's growth, enabling us to continue to deliver the most valuable solutions for our customers while still maintaining one of the best cultures and work experiences in the country." said Marty Smuin, Chief Operating Officer at Weave.

To learn more about Weave, please visit www.getweave.com .

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions helps streamline and simplify business growth, retention and communication across the entire customer journey. With approximately 20,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Companies 2019, Forbes 2020 and 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America and Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/

Contact

Kortney Osborne

Weave

+1 (801) 404-8859

[email protected]

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

