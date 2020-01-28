Weave to Host 10,000 Small Business Leaders at New Business Growth Summit

With more than 20 business experts across 40 industries, the online event includes a series of presentations focused on marketing, leadership, and growth. Presenters will provide best practices on growing a business, including retaining and communicating with customers and will share tips they've learned along the way. Initial speakers include:

Governor Gary Herbert , State of Utah

, Alison Faulkner , The Alison Show

, The Alison Show Rachel Nilsson , CEO & Founder of RAGS

, CEO & Founder of RAGS Andrew Smith , CEO and Founder of Four Foods

, CEO and Founder of Four Foods Dale Murphy , former MLB player and motivational speaker

, former MLB player and motivational speaker John Choate , former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker

, former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker Dave Taylor , CMO at Stella Connect

, CMO at Stella Connect Darren Hogge , CEO of Hogge Holdings

, CEO of Hogge Holdings Kristy Gaisford , Psychologist

, Psychologist Weave speakers include:

Jeff Lyman , Chief Product Officer

, Chief Product Officer

Skye Povey , Vice President of Sales

, Vice President of Sales

Adam Smith , Head of Channel Marketing

, Head of Channel Marketing

Carlos Kemeny , Director of Business Intelligence & Data Science

, Director of Business Intelligence & Data Science

Kortney Osborne , Vice President of Marketing

, Vice President of Marketing

Johny Wudel , Vice President of Product

"We know that small business owners are often overwhelmed with all the work involved in growing a successful business," said Kortney Osborne, Vice President of Marketing at Weave. "To help, we've compiled over 20 top experts that have built brands and organizations from the ground-up to democratize their learning in building, retaining and communicating their products and services. We are providing all of this content one hundred percent free and accessible online, anytime--because we want to help businesses better utilize their limited budget, time, and manpower on building amazing products and services."

To learn more about the Business Growth Summit or Weave, please visit www.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contact:

Madi Bullock

Weave

801-506-6408

pr@getweave.com

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

