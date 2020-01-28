Weave to Host 10,000 Small Business Leaders at New Business Growth Summit
World's largest free, online event for small and medium-sized business owners helps improve the three pillars of a successful business: Growth, retention, and communication
Jan 28, 2020, 09:00 ET
LEHI, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced a free, online event to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) grow their brands, retain customers and effectively communicate with clients. The Business Growth Summit will go live on February 11, 2020, and is open for registration now.
With more than 20 business experts across 40 industries, the online event includes a series of presentations focused on marketing, leadership, and growth. Presenters will provide best practices on growing a business, including retaining and communicating with customers and will share tips they've learned along the way. Initial speakers include:
- Governor Gary Herbert, State of Utah
- Alison Faulkner, The Alison Show
- Rachel Nilsson, CEO & Founder of RAGS
- Andrew Smith, CEO and Founder of Four Foods
- Dale Murphy, former MLB player and motivational speaker
- John Choate, former Navy SEAL and motivational speaker
- Dave Taylor, CMO at Stella Connect
- Darren Hogge, CEO of Hogge Holdings
- Kristy Gaisford, Psychologist
- Weave speakers include:
- Jeff Lyman, Chief Product Officer
- Skye Povey, Vice President of Sales
- Adam Smith, Head of Channel Marketing
- Carlos Kemeny, Director of Business Intelligence & Data Science
- Kortney Osborne, Vice President of Marketing
- Johny Wudel, Vice President of Product
"We know that small business owners are often overwhelmed with all the work involved in growing a successful business," said Kortney Osborne, Vice President of Marketing at Weave. "To help, we've compiled over 20 top experts that have built brands and organizations from the ground-up to democratize their learning in building, retaining and communicating their products and services. We are providing all of this content one hundred percent free and accessible online, anytime--because we want to help businesses better utilize their limited budget, time, and manpower on building amazing products and services."
To learn more about the Business Growth Summit or Weave, please visit www.getweave.com.
About Weave
Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.
Contact:
Madi Bullock
Weave
801-506-6408
pr@getweave.com
SOURCE Weave
Share this article