Weave Unveils New Features to Help Small Businesses Streamline Customer Onboarding

"Whenever small businesses can make it easier and faster for a potential customer to take the first step into their business, it's a better experience all around," said Weave CEO Roy Banks. "Features like Digital Forms and Web Assistant revolutionize how small businesses bring on new customers and give them a huge advantage against their competitors by offering personalized and technology-driven experiences."

Digital Forms are fully customizable, paperless forms that can be completed by customers and patients at their convenience and on their device of choice, modernizing small business operations while creating a better customer experience. Forms are easy to build and create, and the business owner and staff can monitor whether forms have been completed and follow up with patients and customers via text or email.

Web Assistant brings a unique and pain-free alternative to web chat into the Weave unified communications ecosystem and helps new and existing customers schedule appointments or get personalized responses to quick questions, even when the office is busy or closed for the day. Requesting an appointment is easy for the customer, and they don't have to worry about waiting at their desktop with a tab open for a response or getting an impersonal chatbot answer. Weave's Text Connect tool collects a name and phone number from the customer and creates an SMS conversation thread, allowing the busy customer and business owner to chat asynchronously and at their convenience. Customers can close their window and move on to their next to-do list item knowing they'll get an actual response from a real human directly to their phone.

Web Assistant and Digital Forms are not the first new features added to Weave's all-in-one communication platform in 2021. Earlier in the year, Weave expanded its services to multi-office small businesses with the launch of Unify, allowing growing businesses to provide meaningful customer interactions across multiple locations, while streamlining internal operations and staffing.

Weave's focus on supporting small business growth takes center stage this week at the free digital Business Growth Summit on May 19, where businesses can gather unique insights on how to attract new customers from comedian and actor Ken Jeong, YouTube phenom Lindsey Stirling and Weave CEO Roy Banks.

To learn more about Weave's newest products, business owners can schedule a demo at getweave.com .

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

