WeaveGrid and Toyota Collaborate to Empower EV Drivers and Optimize Charging for the Grid

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a software company whose managed charging platform enables rapid electric vehicle (EV) adoption on the electric grid, today announced a collaboration for direct integration with Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) for both Toyota and Lexus battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). WeaveGrid's direct integration with Toyota, now active in select utility territories across the US and expanding to others soon, delivers significant charging-related benefits for BEV and PHEV owners and for the electric grid by allowing them to save money while charging their vehicles while also contributing to a cleaner, more resilient electric grid.

The collaboration leverages WeaveGrid's intelligent software platform to work in concert with the telematics systems on certain Toyota and Lexus BEV/PHEV vehicles to provide actionable EV load management capabilities to the country's largest electric utilities. The result is a system that enables drivers to opt into charging optimization, personalized driver insights, and home charging cost savings.

"WeaveGrid is thrilled to collaborate with Toyota, a global automotive leader, to offer innovative solutions we both believe will help accelerate the transition to decarbonized transportation," said Apoorv Bhargava, Co-founder and CEO of WeaveGrid. "At WeaveGrid, we are committed to making EV adoption easier and more sustainable for everyone. This work with Toyota is a major step forward in achieving that goal."

"Toyota is committed to creating a home energy ecosystem where customers can not only charge their EVs at home, but also provide customers with the opportunity to save money, utilize clean energy and potentially contribute to grid and energy stability in their communities," said Christopher Yang, Group Vice President, Toyota Business Development. "Working with WeaveGrid will allow Toyota to play a larger role in defining this home energy ecosystem and ensure that the home charging experience benefits both the customer and society."

Toyota BEV and PHEV owners who enroll in WeaveGrid-powered programs with participating utilities are eligible to earn direct incentives and additional benefits from their electric utility company.

For example:

Xcel Energy customers enrolled in the Optimize Your Charge program in Colorado , Minnesota , and New Mexico can earn a $50 annual bill credit, on top of daily savings from off-peak rates.

in , , and can earn a annual bill credit, on top of daily savings from off-peak rates. Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) enrolled customers in Maryland can access discounted charging and save about $150 per year through the EVsmart program .

All enrolled participants across utility programs receive tailored insights about their charging and suggestions on how to save money on charging over time through a personalized dashboard.

WeaveGrid is a leading software company that enables the rapid adoption of electric vehicles on the electric grid. The company's EV managed charging platform helps utilities, automakers, charging companies, and BEV and PHEV drivers charge intelligently, unlock savings, and ensure grid stability, creating a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.weavegrid.com .

