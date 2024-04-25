WeaveGrid launches electric vehicle initiatives with Southern Company subsidiaries, simplifying EV home charging in the Southeast

New program unlocks EV driver benefits and grid flexibility.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeaveGrid, a leading software provider whose products help enable accelerated electric vehicle (EV) adoption on the electric grid, today announced they will collaborate with Southern Company subsidiary Alabama Power to launch an innovative new program for EV owners in the Alabama Power service footprint. The company is simultaneously working with Georgia Power, piloting a similar program for a limited number of EV owners in Georgia.

The program aims to support EV adoption by simplifying home charging for customers in both states, offering streamlined access to electric utility incentives for charging vehicles during off-peak periods, as well as managed charging that optimizes charging for economic and grid benefits.

Georgia Power and Alabama Power customers who participate will be able to optimize their home charging and access exclusive EV benefits. Customer enrollment is facilitated through WeaveGrid's user-friendly evPulse platform. The platform supports qualifying vehicles and home charging stations.

EV owners who participate will have access to benefits such as:

Up to $100 of incentives, including a $50 sign-up incentive and additional incentives for ongoing participation.

Optimization to simplify home charging by automatically charging at the most cost-effective times.

In addition to the consumer benefits, utilities like Georgia Power and Alabama Power are interested in learning from these efforts to support greater grid flexibility, enhance grid reliability and further encourage EV growth.

"We are thrilled to be working with Southern Company to launch our EV program in Alabama and to pilot that program in Georgia," said Apoorv Bhargava, WeaveGrid CEO. "The program is designed to help Southern Company accelerate EV adoption in the Southeast," added Bhargava. "It exemplifies our commitment to making EV ownership effortless and rewarding, and we believe it will serve as a model for similar initiatives across the country."

"Southern Company is proud to collaborate with WeaveGrid on this very innovative value-added program," said Hank Adams, senior vice president of Customer Solutions for Southern Company. "The WeaveGrid EV program aligns perfectly with our vision of a clean energy future and demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with the tools and resources they need to embrace sustainable transportation options."

About WeaveGrid

WeaveGrid is a leading software company that enables the rapid adoption of electric vehicles on the electric grid. The company's EV managed charging platform helps utilities, automakers, charging companies, and BEV and PHEV drivers charge intelligently, unlock savings, and ensure grid stability, creating a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.weavegrid.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

