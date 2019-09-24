Weaver Fundraising, LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Almonds, Cashews And Pecans In Trail's End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch Sold In Houston And Corpus Christi, Texas

The recalled tins of Chocolatey Caramel Crunch were distributed to consumers through Boy Scout councils located in Houston, Texas and Corpus Christi, Texas beginning August 9, 2019. None of the product was distributed through retail stores.

The product is contained in an individual 15 oz. metallized bag within a tin bearing a label stating Trail's End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch. The inner bag is stamped with the words "ACP CARAMEL". Applicable labels are attached to this notice.

No illnesses have been reported to Weaver Fundraising, LLC to date. The Company's ongoing investigation shows that the issue stemmed from an error made by one of its third party packagers in labeling the tins, and the situation has been remediated. No other Trail's End products are affected by this recall.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to discontinue consumption of the products and return any product to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact Weaver Fundraising, LLC at support@trails-end.com.

