Experienced Leader to Strengthen Internal Audit Function and Enhance Operational Excellence

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC is excited to announce that Sydney Weaver, CPA, CIA, has joined the company as Chief Audit Executive. In this role, Weaver is responsible for leading the company's audit activities.

Sydney Weaver Joins SWBC as Chief Audit Executive

Weaver brings more than 16 years of experience in audit and risk management. She has successfully led initiatives to enhance internal controls, effectively mitigate risks, and cultivate productive partnerships across all levels of management. Her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) credentials further reflect her commitment to excellence in her field.

"Sydney has a remarkable ability to navigate challenges and implement meaningful improvements," said Gary Dudley, SWBC's President and Co-founder. "Her proactive approach and dedication to fostering trust and collaboration align perfectly with our vision for the future."

Before joining SWBC, she held numerous roles at American National Insurance Company, most recently as Assistant Vice President of Internal Audit. Weaver was responsible for engagement oversight, including approval of engagement risk assessments and audit scope and developing and maintaining effective working relationships with key stakeholders to ensure audit objectives were met and to improve internal controls and risk management processes.

"Sydney's expertise and leadership will help us identify opportunities for improvement and ensure we remain resilient in a rapidly evolving environment," said Charlie Amato, SWBC's Chairman and Co-founder.

Weaver holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Texas State University.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

SOURCE SWBC