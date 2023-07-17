WEAVIATE Named to Inaugural Redpoint InfraRed 100

News provided by

Weaviate

17 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weaviate, the leading open-source vector database, announces its inclusion in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the next 100 promising private companies in Cloud Infrastructure. This curated selection of companies represents the next generation of leaders in the industry, poised to make a significant impact in the cloud infrastructure market. In celebration of this accolade, Weaviate's CEO Bob van Luijt and CTO Etienne Dilocker are joining Redpoint at Nasdaq alongside other InfraRed 100 company leaders to discuss the next way of infrastructure for AI.

"We're honored to be part of the first-ever InfraRed 100 alongside impressive cloud infrastructure companies. Thanks to Redpoint and Nasdaq for recognizing these innovators. Congrats to all on the list!" - CEO Bob van Luijt.

About Weaviate

Weaviate is the developer of the popular Weaviate open source vector database. AI innovation is fueled by machine learning-generated embedding vectors data, which makes the Weaviate vector database an essential part of the AI-native infrastructure. The company was founded in 2019 and headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in the U.S. and Australia.

Weaviate Raises $50 Million Series B Funding to Meet Soaring Demand for AI Native Vector Database Technology

