Weaviate partners with Snowflake to bring secure GenAI to Snowpark Container Services

News provided by

Weaviate

08 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Weaviate has partnered with Snowflake to empower enterprises to run Weaviate's AI-native vector database securely within their Snowflake data environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weaviate is an open source vector database that's purpose built for AI. Today, Weaviate announces its integration with Snowflake's Snowpark Container Services (currently in public preview), a fully managed container offering designed to facilitate the deployment, management, and scaling of containerized applications within the Snowflake ecosystem. Snowflake customers can now run Weaviate inside of Snowflake with Snowpark Container Services.

The past year has unlocked a flurry of activity for enterprises racing to drive business value through AI. Vector search and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) have become popular techniques for engineering teams building generative AI applications with large-scale, complex data. Weaviate's open source vector database was built to handle the complexity of modern search and AI applications and to make it easier for teams to build and scale them.

With Weaviate and Snowflake, enterprises can leverage the latest innovation in AI without compromising the security of their data. Deployment within Snowpark Container Services ensures that all data operations, including embeddings and vector searches, are performed within the user's secure environment. This means that sensitive information remains under the company's control at all times, never leaving the confines of its Snowflake instance. Such localized processing is critical for compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and HIPAA.

"Vector databases play a crucial role in developing modern search and LLM-based applications," said Muzz Imam, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake for Snowpark Container Services. "We're proud to partner with Weaviate to offer Snowflake customers these cutting-edge capabilities with a safety net."

This public preview release is just the first from Weaviate and Snowflake. The teams are leaning into their partnership and plan to continue adding value for customers running Weaviate on Snowpark Container Services.

"Today's AI applications require a new type of infrastructure," said Bob van Luijt, CEO of Weaviate. "We're excited to build our partnership with Snowflake and bring the AI-native tech stack to enterprises that need it where their data lives."

To learn more about deploying Weaviate on Snowpark Container Services, check out the blog and documentation.

About Weaviate

Weaviate is an open source vector database that makes it easier for developers to build and scale AI applications. With powerful hybrid search out of the box, seamless connection to machine learning models, and a purpose-built architecture that scales to billions of vectors and millions of tenants—Weaviate is a foundation for modern, AI-native software development. Customers and open source users around the world power search and generative AI applications with Weaviate while maintaining control over their own data. For more information visit Weaviate.io.

SOURCE Weaviate

Also from this source

Build With Google Gemini Using Weaviate's Native Integration

Weaviate helps developers of all levels build production-ready AI applications. Today, in conjunction with the general availability of Gemini,...

Weaviate Strengthens Relationship with AWS to Make it Easier for Developers to Build Generative AI Applications

Weaviate, an artificial intelligence (AI)-native vector database, today announced several achievements as a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.