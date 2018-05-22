Weavy CEO Named a Member of Forbes Technology Council

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weavy, leading provider of enterprise collaboration tools and software development frameworks, today announced that CEO Rickard Hansson is joining the Forbes Technology Council, a community for world-class CIOs, CTOs and technology executives. Hansson becomes part of a curated network of successful peers and gets access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

"It's a privilege to be invited to join such a distinguished community of business leaders. I'm excited to share what I've learned about enterprise technology via a platform as respected as Forbes. Today it's normal for big companies to leverage powerful, custom-built suites for unified collaboration just to keep pace with peers. It's important for me to show the startups and mid-market organizations that these tools are quite accessible for them, and that they need to be seamless and contextual to truly give them an advantage." -Rickard Hansson

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Rickard into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

Hansson has most recently contributed to The Startup. He is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience building successful companies like lemoon®, Way2IT, damoon®, and Incentive, developer of Weavy.

About Weavy

Weavy is an embeddable framework that allows organizations to easily "drop in" collaboration features on top of any web application s they use for work. The continuous and contextual UI enables seamless, cross-app sharing and communication. It eliminates the need for several standalone, disconnected solutions. Embedded collaboration empowers users, increases productivity, and centralizes content and conversations that would otherwise be scattered across applications.

Included in Weavy are news feeds, file sharing and storage, instant messaging, team chat, task management, document collaboration, and more. Built-in integrations include Office 365, OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, and Dropbox. Developers can create custom integrations or design their own UI components with the Weavy API, as well as embed the framework in applications they have built themselves.

Weavy is headquartered in Venice, California and is a Microsoft ISV Partner. Learn more about embedded collaboration .

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses—and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

