Web 3 MMORPG Soulbound Wins "Adventure Together" Category, Bringing MMO Gaming to Discord

HACKNEY, United Kingdom, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discord has announced Soulbound, an innovative Web3 MMORPG, as the Discord App Pitches 2024 category winner for the Adventure Together Games category. Soulbound is set to develop a new experience inside Discord by combining MMO gameplay and utilising Discord's new Embedded App SDK. This accolade is in tandem with the rollout of a Discord-exclusive version of Soulbound, the launch of which will allow players to team up for 10-man raids and party events, creating a whole new dynamic within Discord.

Thomas Webb, founder and CEO of Soulbound, expressed his excitement: "Winning the Discord App Pitches Category and progressing to the grand final is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation. We've always believed in creating a game that pushes the boundaries, and integrating Soulbound within Discord will allow us to deliver an even more engaging and collaborative experience for our players. Discord brings people together and we're excited to develop ways to do the same through Soulbound."

Discord Activities

Recently, Discord has begun to feature a selection of mini-games for its users to play directly within its chat app. Similarly, Discord now uses its 'Activities' feature to enable apps such as YouTube Watch Together to run within the app, to promote mini-games like poker, and to even encourage users to play with a shared whiteboard experience. These apps all appear as an embedded iframe inside of Discord, but they've been limited to select developers so far.

Soulbound: A New Era of Gaming on Discord

Soulbound combines rogue-lite combat with MMO elements, creating a unique gameplay experience that encourages players to embark on new runs, experiment with builds, and diversify their play styles. This innovative approach has now been extended to Discord, where players can engage in real-time, cooperative gameplay directly within the platform.

User Voting Period

From June 27 to July 11, players can participate in the user voting period to help crown the Grand Prize winner of the Discord App Pitches 2024. Soulbound invites all players and fans to join the Discord Town Hall server, play the exclusive version of the game, and cast their votes.

About Soulbound

Soulbound, initially known as World Wide Webb, is a pioneering Web3 game, MMORPG that seamlessly merges advanced technology with immersive storytelling. Soulbound is reshaping the gaming landscape through its browser mmo gameplay and vibrant, player-driven world. Soulbound aims to create a world that feels both nostalgic and innovative for players, embracing beloved game elements while offering a unique and revolutionary experience.

For more information, please visit https://soulbound.game/

Brand pack: https://webb3.notion.site/Soulbound-Brand-Identity-Our-Logo-86720079a9924640bf4ef1d36d7f8d1b?pvs=4

Contact:

Webb Technology

***@webb.technology

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13025783

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Webb Technology LTD