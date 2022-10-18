DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the web analytics market are Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, MicroStrategy, SAS Institute, SimilarWeb, Splunk, Teradata Corporation, Webtrends, Netbiscuits, Mixpanel, AT Internet and Hoot suite.



The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to $5.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.73%. The web analytics market is expected to reach $11.35 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.57%.



The web analytics market consists of sales of web analytics solutions/software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is used to assist businesses in promoting a specific products to the potential customers. It helps in analyzing the behavior of website visitors. This entails tracking, reviewing, and reporting data to measure web activity, which includes the use of a website and its components, such as webpages, images, and videos. Website analytics can help to improve the performance of the website by highlighting how users interact with data.



The main applications of web analytics are online marketing, email marketing, and social media management. Online marketing web analytics refers to the use of web analytics in online marketing. Web analytics can assist businesses in understanding what consumers are doing online, why they are doing it, and how this behavior can be translated into digital marketing campaigns. The organizations are large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Retail, manufacturing, information technology, and other sector use web analytics.



North America was the largest region in the web analytics market in 2021. The regions covered in the web analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing demand for online shopping trends is significantly driving the growth of the web analytics market. Web analytics plays a crucial role in providing personalized product recommendations and identifying the shopping trends of the users and also helps marketers to run successful marketing campaigns.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the web analytics market. The key players in the web analytics sector are focusing on providing more technologically advanced web analytics solutions or services to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in 2022, Amplitude, Inc., the digital optimization company, launched new and improved integrations across the technology stack to enable organizations to unify, analyze, and act on customer data. Amplitude now integrates with Adobe Launch, AWS Redshift, Google BigQuery, Google Tag Manager, and MailChimp, and improved integration with HubSpot. Customers can import data into Amplitude and create customized marketing campaigns because of the new set of integrations.



In March 2021, Piano, a US-based digital experience company, acquired AT Internet for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Piano aims to broaden its client base and provide a more digitally enhanced business platform for advertising, personalization, and analytics. AT Internet is a France-based web analytics company.



The countries covered in the web analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Web Analytics Market Characteristics



3. Web Analytics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Web Analytics



5. Web Analytics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Web Analytics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Web Analytics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Web Analytics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Web Analytics Market, Segmentation By Organization, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

6.2. Global Web Analytics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Online Marketing

Email Marketing

Social Media Management

6.3. Global Web Analytics Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Retail

Manufacturing

Information Technology

Other End Users

7. Web Analytics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Web Analytics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Web Analytics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

