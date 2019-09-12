Web and PDF Accessibility Made Easy for Government Web Professionals

SAN DIEGO and ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monsido, a leader in web governance solutions that enhance user experience, and CommonLook, the world leader in document accessibility compliance, will be showcasing their joint solution for web and PDF accessibility at the National Association of Government Web Professionals (NAGW) Conference to be held at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel on September 18-20, 2019.

Monsido and CommonLook will join forces at this year's NAGW National Conference to talk about web and PDF accessibility.

CommonLook Clarity enables web teams to test and maintain the accessibility of PDF resources in government agencies. Clarity is built into Monsido's web governance interface, allowing web professionals to:

Measure and track the accessibility status of PDFs

Monitor the compliance level of all digital PDF content based on ADA Title III, WCAG 2.1, Section 508, HHS, PDF/UA or other accessibility standards

Remediate documents according to priority

Configure settings to meet specific testing requirements

Jacob Riff, COO of Monsido, and Paul Rayius, Director of Training at CommonLook, will also be presenting the session "10 Website and Document Accessibility Errors You Can Fix Now," on Thursday, September 19th.

Click to Tweet Catch "10 Website and Document Accessibility Errors You Can Fix Now" presented by @monsido_com & @CommonLook at @NAGW Conference. #NAGW2019 #WebAccessibility #PDFAccessibility #LocalGov

Jacob Riff, COO, Monsido, said: "Creating a compliant web experience shouldn't be difficult, which is why we're proud to offer this innovative solution that makes web and PDF accessibility easy and achievable for government agencies."

Paul Rayius, Director of Training, CommonLook, said: "Municipalities have been challenged in 2019 with ensuring PDF documents meet the accessibility standards. We are excited to be able to share with the NAGW membership a proven formula for compliance."

The session "10 Website and Document Accessibility Errors You Can Fix Now" will be presented on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 2:15 pm - 3:15 pm in the Deer Valley Room at the Sheraton Salt Lake City Hotel.

Visit Monsido and CommonLook at NAGW in Salt Lake City at Sponsor Booth #3 to see demonstrations of their joint solution.



About Monsido

Monsido is a fast-growing software company founded in 2014 that provides a one-stop web governance solution designed to give website visitors a superior browsing experience. Our time-saving auditing tool provides accurate and insightful information that helps organizations work with confidence to identify accessibility and quality assurance issues. This enables them to optimize their online presence and ensure compliance with legal requirements. Monsido has offices in the United States, Australia, and Denmark. For more information, visit www.monsido.com.

About CommonLook

CommonLook is changing the world by removing accessibility barriers in PDF documents for people with disabilities. The industry leader for 20 years, CommonLook has helped thousands of leading organizations create, remediate, validate, and monitor their digital documents to conform to accessibility standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, PDF/UA, Section 508, and HHS.

Media Contact

Lauren Heckler

+1 858 869 0829

lhe@monsido.com

Related Images

web-pdf-accessibility-problem.png

Web & PDF Accessibility: Problem Solved

Monsido and CommonLook will join forces at this year's NAGW National Conference to talk about web and PDF accessibility.

Related Links

Web Accessibility

Monsido Blog

SOURCE Monsido

Related Links

http://www.monsido.com

