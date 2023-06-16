Web Application Firewall Market size to grow by USD 6,895.11 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing number of cyber threats to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The web application firewall market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,895.11 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 18.76%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover IT Consulting & Other Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The web application firewall market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Web Application Firewall Market 2023-2027

Web application firewall market - Vendor Landscape

The web application firewall market is fragmented and includes a substantial number of international players and a considerable number of small-scale players regionally. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offerings

A10 Networks Inc. - The company provides computer networking products and security solutions such as controllers, firewalls, hardware appliances, protection systems, and other networking products.

Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers web application firewall solutions for DDoS protection solutions.

Barracuda Networks Inc. - The company offers web application firewall solutions such as Cloud Application Protection.

Key Market Segmentation

The web application firewall market research report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), and end-user (e-commerce, BFSI, government, and others)

The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Large global enterprises use on-premises web application firewalls (WAFs) to achieve enhanced security control and ownership over their organizations' data and systems. Government bodies across the world are also implementing various regulations across industries such as healthcare and BFSI to focus on data security. As a result, the changing regulations about customer data and the growing security concerns are projected to drive the demand for on-premises deployment in the market. This will stimulate the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

The web application firewall market is segmented by geography into (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions and the growing adoption of the Bring Your Device (BYOD) policy are key drivers contributing to the market's growth in the region. The growing instances of cyberattacks and data thefts in enterprises are another significant factor driving the market's growth in the region. In response to these threats, government bodies are implementing stringent data security and consumer privacy regulations to prevent such attacks in the future. Such factors will drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

A10 Networks Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

NSFOCUS Inc.

Penta Security Systems Inc.

Positive Technologies

Qualys Inc.

Radware Ltd.

Sangfor Technologies Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Sophos Ltd.

UBIKA

Venustech Group Inc.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Web application firewall market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The growing number of cyber threats is notably driving market growth. The number of cyber thefts by hackers and cybercriminals is growing rapidly. There is a global increase in the number of incidents involving data leaks and stolen files by these hackers. For instance, in August 2020, approximately 9,000 government account credentials in Canada were compromised, and in March and April 2020, hackers exposed the login credentials of World Health Organization (WHO) staff members. Furthermore, in April 2020, around 500,000 passwords of Zoom users were stolen and offered for sale on the black market. Web application firewall solutions help enterprises to solve this threat. Therefore, such benefits will drive the global WAF market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing adoption of the Bring Your Device (BYOD) market concept among enterprises is an emerging trend in the market. The gradual increase in the adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) concept among enterprises is mainly driven by the convenience it offers employees in managing their personal and professional lives using a single device. However, this trend also highlights the importance of safeguarding against data loss and security breaches. This solution can monitor and enforce controls for protecting sensitive data. Therefore, such benefits are expected to propel the growth of the WAF market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The threat from substitutes is a major challenge impeding market growth. The market is expected to face a significant threat from open-source web application firewall (WAF) solutions. These solutions can be downloaded and utilized across various platforms, and hey are gaining popularity, particularly in developing economies like India and China. Furthermore, Open-source solutions offer cost advantages as they require less capital investment, making them a cost-effective choice for organizations with limited resources and expertise. Hence, these factors like these will hamper the overall revenue generated in the global WAF market during the forecast period.

Web Application Firewall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,895.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A10 Networks Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NSFOCUS Inc., Penta Security Systems Inc., Positive Technologies, Qualys Inc., Radware Ltd., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Sophos Ltd., UBIKA, and Venustech Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

