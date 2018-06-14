Web-Based Suite of Revenue Cycle Management Solutions and Services Takes Center Stage at the 2018 Stockell Healthcare Systems User Group Conference

This year's conference provided attendees with an up-close and personal look at the latest innovations available with the company's RCM Cloud® suite of 100% web-based, end-to-end enterprise revenue cycle management solutions. In addition, the event was an opportunity to learn more about the strategy and plans behind the recent merger of Stockell Healthcare Systems and Medsphere Systems Corporation; provider of the CareVue subscription-based electronic health record (EHR) system.

The conference kicked off on Monday, June 11 with a "Medsphere and Stockell Healthcare Coming Together" presentation provided by Chris Langehaug, Chief Customer Officer for Medsphere.

"We are all excited for our new combined company and the many valued customers we serve," Chris stated. "It was a real pleasure to spend time with so many customers at the conference as we are committed to both their satisfaction and their successful journey with us. We continue to innovate empowerment tools to assist in our customers' success. In 2019, we plan to expand on our User Group foundation to include more learning opportunities for several products in our portfolio."

The conference went on to feature a series of informational and client interactive sessions focused on a variety of aspects of the RCM Cloud® system including the Microsoft Azure cloud platform; new RCM Cloud® functionality; integrated Microsoft Power BI reporting, dashboards and scorecards; and client driven discussions on future RCM Cloud® functionality.

"The move to cloud computing is gaining significant traction in healthcare," explained Rick Stockell, president of Stockell Healthcare Systems. "RCM Cloud® offers our clients the advantage of Software-as-a-Service vastly improving deployment and operational support of our InsightCS web-based Revenue Cycle Management application suite."

About Stockell Healthcare Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1986 and based in Chesterfield, MO, Stockell Healthcare Systems, a division of Medsphere Systems Corporation, is committed to providing forward-thinking hospitals, integrated healthcare networks, and behavioral healthcare providers with innovative software solutions and services that enable them to better manage their revenue cycle and to deliver the most exceptional service to their patients.

The company's RCM Cloud® offering is a 100% web-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution hosted on the powerful, secure Microsoft Azure cloud or Amazon Web Services (AWS) platforms that delivers end-to-end revenue cycle management capabilities including patient and resource scheduling, inpatient and outpatient registration featuring both insurance eligibility and medical necessity checking, universal billing (facility/professional and inpatient/outpatient), completely integrated claims management, collections, payment posting, and bad debt management.

Visit www.rcmcloud.com to learn more. Read and follow our blog: The Revenue Cycle Today.

About Medsphere Systems Corporation

Founded in 2002 and based in Carlsbad, CA, Medsphere Systems Corporation is an organization of committed clinical and technology professionals working to make quality healthcare IT solutions accessible to organizations of virtually any size, shape or budget.

Medsphere's CareVue solution is a comprehensive EHR platform with clinical, financial, population management, and interface capabilities for acute care and inpatient behavioral health environments, as well as integrated delivery networks.

Visit www.medsphere.com to learn more.

