Web Content Filtering: Insights Into & Future of the World Market (2016-2024) - Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering

The "Web Content Filtering: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Web Content Filtering in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Alps System Integration Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Barracuda Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Digital Arts Inc. ( Japan )

) Forcepoint LLC ( USA )

) Fortinet, Inc. ( USA )

) Kaspersky Lab ( Russia )

) McAfee, LLC ( USA )

) Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Sangfor Technologies Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation ( USA )

) TitanHQ ( Ireland )

) Trend Micro Incorporated ( Japan )

) Zscaler, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges

Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online Security Issues

Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market

Market Outlook

Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid Surging Cyberattacks

Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction

Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever

Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry

Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content Filtering Products

Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and Categorization

Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift

Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose

Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing Bandwidth Usage

Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks

Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues

Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management (UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance

Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails

Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution

Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering

VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity

Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives Demand for Cloud Solutions

Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations

Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges

Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead



3. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market Opportunities

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web Content Filtering

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web Filtering

Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business Case for Web Content Filtering

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber Security Solutions

Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions

Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in Response to Evolving Needs

Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor

Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond Organizational Networks

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content Filtering Solutions

Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity

Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid Adoption

Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for Information Security Solutions

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT Security Solutions

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for Web Filtering Solutions



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Web Content Filtering - Definition

Modern Security Threats to IT Infrastructure

Phishing

Spear Phishing

Spyware

Pharming

Viruses & Worms

SPAM and SPIM

Trojan Horses

Attacks on Infrastructure

Business Information Leakage

Bots

Media for Web Attacks

Email

Instant messaging

Peer-to-Peer Networks

Drive-by Downloads

Social Networking

Mobile Devices

Web Access Control Implementation - A Peek into Salient Elements

Key Technique in Web Content Filtering

IP Filtering

URL Filtering

Keyword Filtering

File Type Filtering

Content Filtering on Mobile Devices

File-Sharing and Shadow IT

Preventative Security

Improved Productivity

Legal Concerns

Management of Mobile Expense



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Review of the Competitive Landscape

Web Content Filtration in the Educational System - Different Web Mining Techniques

DansGuardian

Kinder Gate Parental Control

K9

OpenDNS

SquidGuard/Squid

Securly

Netbox Blue



5.1 Focus on Select Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

TitanHQ Enters into Strategic Alliance with Datto

Smoothwall Acquires Future Digital

Fortinet Acquires Bradford Networks

Huisman Selects Forcepoint's Human-Centric Cybersecurity Approach and Cloud-Based Security Platform

Palo Alto Networks Acquires Secdo

Thoma Bravo Acquires Barracuda Networks

Akamai Technologies Purchases Nominum

DigiCert Acquires Symantec's Website Security and Related PKI Solutions

Infoblox Enters into Partnership with McAfee for Security Solutions

Symantec Acquires Blue Coat



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview

Rising Cyber Security Issues in the US

Identity Theft: A Growing Menace in the US

Internet Filtering Laws in the US

US Federal Level Internet Filtering Laws

State-Level Legislation on Internet Controls

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market - A Primer

Secure Content Threat Management Gains Focus

Favorable Regulatory Environment Drives Demand

Domestic Players Lead Japanese Web Content Filtering Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Strong Uptake in the SME Sector to Fuel European Email Security Growth

Regulatory Environment

B. Market Analytics



7.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of the Information Security Market

B. Market Analytics



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Cyber Security Market - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Significant Growth on Cards for Web Content Filtering Solutions

Rising Investments in Web Filtering

Public Sector - A Major End-User of Web Content Filtering Solutions

Increasing Focus on Better Value Proposition for Investments in Web Content Filtering Solutions

Despite Weak Regulations, Web Filtering Gains Relevance

Global Players Expand Reach, Stir Up Competition

A Note on Leading Vendors

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Regulatory Overview

Domestic Players Rule the Roost

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

Factors Driving Growth

Issues & Challenges

Growing Demand for Security Software Solutions

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Information Security Solutions Market in Select Countries

South Korea

Taiwan

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Information Security Market Shows Steady Growth

B. Market Analytics



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Security Software Market in Gulf States on the Rise

Demand for Security Software Gains Traction in South Africa

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)

The United States (35)

(35) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (18)

(18) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle-East (3)

(Excluding Japan) (6) (3) Africa (1)

