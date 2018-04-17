Web Content Providers Reaping Revenue Generating Benefits on Global Trend of Increasing Digital Media Consumption

A big challenge for the media and entertainment industry this year will be address how to create tailored customer experiences when there is mass customization of experience across all content, advertising, and brands. Fortunately, customers will likely continue to generate more and more data about their preferences, relationships, habits, locations, etc. There's a big market opportunity for companies to use this data to hyper-target their content and advertising and optimize the customer experience. One of the most consistent trends in the technology landscape remains consumers' transition from traditional media consumption to that of digital, as giants like YouTube, Facebook and other web content providers continue to swell in size. As competition in this space heats up, companies are turning to innovative tactics in order to bolster distribution channels and maintain a competitive advantage. According to a recent study by Cisco, online videos will account for over 80% of all web traffic by 2020. Active companies today include: QYOU Media Inc. (TSX-V: QYOU) (OTC: QYOUF), Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF.A), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR).

QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU.V) (OTC: QYOUF) BREAKING NEWS: QYOU Media, the world's leading curator of premium 'best-of-web' video for multiscreen distribution is growing its operations in India following the successful launch of QYOU India on Tata Sky, by adding a block of new content partnerships. Rebranding as Q India, the company's localized service recently also launched on Jio TV, India's fastest growing mobile service with 168 million subscribers.

The average Indian user watches 8.5 hours of YouTube and Facebook short-form video content each month and as a result there is an abundance of talented creatives producing culturally relevant bite-sized shows that appeal to local audiences. Following a number of successful content partnerships signed in 2017, including Pocket Aces and Culture Machine (amongst others), "The Q" is now adding a new group of premium channel partners to its roster.

The additions to the programming line-up include popular automotive channel -Power Drift; teller of culture stories from across the continent - 101 India; Arre -producer of web-series, documentaries, social experiments and podcasts; The Comic Wallah - a comedy platform under the FabForm network, and POPxo - the lifestyle platform geared toward young Indian women. This slate of new partnerships significantly deepens QYOU India's line-up, bringing fresh new content from some of the region's most talented creatives to millions of viewers across TV and mobile.

As part of this expansion, QYOU India will streamline its brand identity to "Q India" or simply "The Q" as it builds into the premier destination for the very best original, digital content in India.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Media says: "India is a huge growth market with lots of young and upwardly mobile audiences hungry for new content and programs from their favorite service providers. Over the past year, we've been working hard to establish a presence in India by collaborating with premium local content creators and service providers to deliver a localized version of our programming available to millions of viewers in other countries around the world. We couldn't be happier to see all of our hard work coming to fruition through partnerships with India's most popular influencers and distribution deals with market leaders like Tata Sky and Jio TV, who have helped us increase our audience reach in India to 185 million viewers." Read this and more news for QYOU Media at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/qyou.html



In other industry news and developments:

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) (NYSE: LGF-B) and Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) recently announced that it will be commencing a creative cross-marketing collaboration. Under the agreement, Kuuhubb will create and market suites of digital coloring tasks around Lionsgate properties through Kuuhubb's Recolor digital coloring app, a leader in bringing brands and media properties to the art app universe. In addition, Lionsgate will support these campaigns by driving traffic through its marketing channels to Recolor, whose users generate more than 200 million coloring works per quarter. Recolor will feature a broad range of unique brand campaigns tying into the releases of Lionsgate movies and TV shows this year, such as the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed hit series Orange is the New Black and the eagerly anticipated feature films The Spy Who Dumped Me and A Simple Favor. There will also be campaign releases for Lionsgate's existing library of content, including Mad Men and Dirty Dancing..

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently announced an expansion of their partnership that will provide Comcast the ability to include a Netflix subscription in new and existing Xfinity packages. In 2016, Comcast launched Netflix on the X1 platform, offering customers a fully integrated entertainment experience featuring voice control and seamless access to the Netflix service. Netflix has quickly become one of the most popular voice searches and highly-viewed services on the platform; and among households watching Netflix on X1, X1 has quickly become the most used platform for Netflix viewing. "Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform," said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast Cable. "Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value and flexibility. The seamless integration of Netflix with the vast Xfinity entertainment library on X1 present a unique and comprehensive experience for customers."

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) News - Less than 24 hours after three users sued the company in a class action lawsuit related to data collection, Facebook, Inc. released a new set of privacy tools on Wednesday aimed at helping users understand and manage their data preferences. Analysts say Facebook is making all the right moves to reassure concerned users and advertisers, but it may be a long wait for Facebook investors to see whether or not the company's efforts are working. On Wednesday morning, Facebook unveiled a series of new privacy-related measures. First, Facebook says it redesigned the settings menu on its mobile app and compiled all of the different settings sections in a single place. In addition, Facebook has added a privacy shortcut menu for users. Under the new menu, users can easily manage their privacy settings, delete photos and posts, view and edit search history and change the information visible on their profiles. Facebook is also launching a new tool called "Access Your Information," which will allow users to see and delete all their comment and posting history.

Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR) is following in some Facebook footsteps in endorsing the Honest Ads Act. "Twitter is pleased to support the Honest Ads Act," the company's public policy feed tweets. "Back in the fall we indicated we supported proposals to increase transparency in political ads." Last fall, Twitter notes, it announced plans to launch the Ads Transparency Center, which it says goes beyond requirements of the Honest Ads Act and "dramatically" increases transparency for political/issue ads. It says the ATC is set for a launch this summer. "Twitter is moving forward on our commitment to providing transparency for online ads," the company continues. "We believe the Honest Ads Act provides an appropriate framework for such ads and look forward to working with bill sponsors and others to continue to refine and advance this important proposal."



