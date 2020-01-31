Web Courseworks Launches Mobile App for CourseStage LMS with IREM

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Courseworks, a leader in innovative adult learning technologies for associations, launched its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices in conjunction with IREM® (The Institute of Real Estate Management) this month.

The new IREM Learning app allows the members of IREM to learn on-the-go, striking a balance among work, life, and learning in a fast-paced world. Members can now access the courses, assignments, and exams they need to get done simply by using their phone or tablet. Course content is even downloadable for offline access.

Innovative features on the IREM Learning app:

Download course content to complete it offline

Access past, in progress, and future course materials including student workbooks

Access your course exams and evaluations

Link to your transcript and certificates of completion

Access webinar links for on-the-go viewing

Utilize discussion forums to interact with your peers and the instructor

Receive notifications for your upcoming courses directly to your device

For the first time, the free mobile app gives learners the ability to manage their progress effortlessly and maximize their downtime productivity, which undoubtedly marks a huge achievement for both IREM and Web Courseworks in this ever-changing industry. "This is officially the first ever release of CourseStage Mobile and a great step towards Mobile Learning," said Mayur Saxena, who worked closely in the developing process of the application.

The IREM Learning app is available in Google Play and Apple App Store.

About Web Courseworks

Web Courseworks is a learning technologies and consulting company. We help corporations, associations, medical societies, and non-profits leverage technology and drive highly successful education initiatives that push them to be the leading provider of education in their field. We continue to develop and benefit from our unique position as a full-service eLearning company. To learn more about Web Courseworks' solutions, please visit http://www.webcourseworks.com.

About the Institute of Real Estate Management

For over 85 years, our members have made us the world's strongest voice for all things real estate management. And our tools deliver decades of on-the-job know-how to help members get even better at what they do. Put simply – IREM and its members are here to elevate the profession. If you know real estate management, come get to know us. irem.org

Edessa Polzin

Web Courseworks

E-mail: epolzin@webcourseworks.com

Phone: 608-828-4519

SOURCE Web Courseworks

