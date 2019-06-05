Web Design Agency, Huemor, Discusses How to Increase Cyber Monday Conversions on Your Ecommerce Site

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world of instant gratification, Cyber Monday has been the Black Friday alternative for those that don't want to fight the crowds, only to be disappointed that the item they wanted is sold out. If you're looking to increase your ecommerce site's conversions on Cyber Monday, Huemor, a web design agency , has compiled six essential tips to consider during your post-Thanksgiving Day sale. Check them out below.

Target, and then Retarget. Time is of the essence when deciding on your Cyber Monday sale's target market, so be sure to carefully plan a strategy to attract new and existing customers. By utilizing retargeting techniques in real time, your ecommerce site can quickly pivot and adapt to an untapped segment of customers or even retarget customers that haven't clicked through on your newsletter email blasts in quite some time.

Determine the customer's needs using interactive tools. If you've ever tried to scroll through pages and pages of products on an ecommerce store's website, you can probably recall that it's not only time consuming, but also cumbersome. Instead of frustrating your customers and having them give up on their search or go to a competitor's website, offer a Gift Finder tool. By putting a Gift Finder tool on your ecommerce site, you will likely see increased levels of engagement, since it's interactive, individualistic, and helpful. By offering and implementing such a simple technique, conversions will likely go up, making bounce rates decrease.

Make sure your ecommerce site has an app or a user-friendly mobile website. Consider using mobile-forward social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, to further increase appeal to consumers primarily using their mobile devices to shop. In today's technology filled world, many individuals do their shopping via mobile devices. Take this information into consideration when planning mobile ads, since many ad platforms allow you to target locations, as well as the specific operating system of the mobile device your potential customers are using.

Don't stick to one strategy. If you have ever heard or used the phrase "don't put all of your eggs into one basket," now is the time to consider this expression. By focusing on a single strategy or plan, you are likely creating unnecessary risk for your business by not having a backup plan. Approaching Cyber Monday with a strategy and incorporating content marketing, SEO, and social media into your ecommerce site can have a significant impact on who's visiting your website, who's being exposed to your advertising, and most of all, who's purchasing your products and services.

