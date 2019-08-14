Web Design Agency, Huemor, Shares 3 Tips for Creating the Perfect Domain Name

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating the perfect domain name can be a tricky task. This decision requires a considerable amount of thought and attention. When choosing a domain name for your website, you may also feel overwhelmed when you consider how important a domain name can be for SEO. With extensive experience balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Web Design Agency , Huemor, shares three insightful tips for creating the perfect domain name.

Keep It Short And Sweet. Simple names are better. Consumers are less likely to remember long domains. Additionally, making your domain name too long increases the risk someone misspells it, which does not contribute to a pleasant customer experience. Short, sweet, and simple domain names tend to be more successful than others. Avoid Numbers, Hyphens, and Underscores. Numbers, hyphens, and underscores, oh my! Steer clear of using these characters in your domain name because they introduce ambiguity (is it "2" or "two"?). .. Create a name that represents your brand without the potential for confusion. Use Keywords. Use keywords that directly connect you to the services you provide or products you sell. Keywords tells search engines what your site is about, which makes it easier for people to find you. This is an easy way to promote your website's visibility, get more traffic and, ultimately, earn more in your business.

Ditch the brainstorm anxiety and create a memorable website name that sells your brand by following these three tips. By carefully considering each element of your brand name, you and your team will create the perfect domain name that gives off a great first impression for your business.

About Huemor: New York website design company Huemor , helps e-commerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

