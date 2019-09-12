Web Design Company, Huemor, Breaks Down The Aspects of a Successful Ecommerce Homepage

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Your homepage must make a good first impression if you want to sell more products. Web design company , Huemor, lists the elements of a successful ecommerce homepage below.

Navigation: The navigation bar is a visitor's gateway to the rest of the store. It should be easy to find and use but contain as few choices as possible. Separate your nav into commercial (product categories) and informational (about, content, etc.).

Search Box: A lot of shoppers visit a store for a specific type of item...and they love to use the search bar. If users can't find what they're looking for, they'll leave: make your search box easy to find. As a bonus, you can use that search data to learn what customers want.

Current Promotions: Your homepage should list your current promotions and sales. Have free shipping over a certain spending threshold? Let customers know!

Visuals : Use high-resolution photos that focus on your products and your ideal customer. But less is more: white space between sections reduces cognitive load: it makes your homepage easier to process. Use white space to create distinct sections for an easy to read homepage.

Footer: Here's your chance to include everything you didn't put in the nav. List your categories, link to top-level pages, like a blog, and include contact information like your address, email, and phone number.

Nailing the first impression is tough, so always be testing. Know your bounce rate, conversion rate, and get qualitative feedback from shoppers. Once you nail your homepage, you'll be on the fast track to a much more profitable online store.

