Web Design Company, Huemor, Explains the Top Five Ways to Get More Leads

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting more leads for your business doesn't have to be a hassle or cost your company a fortune. Huemor, a web design company , explains the top five ways to get more leads and help your business grow.

Identification. Knowing your audience is an essential part of running a successful B2B business. Collecting data about your website's visitors can be one of the most straightforward ways to learn about your audience. Install Google Analytics on your website (it's free) and set up both behavior tracking and conversion goals. After a few weeks, you'll understand where people go on your website, what confuses them about your website, and which pages on your website needs some extra attention to help them convert more of your ideal customer/client. Optimization of Website Information. Some people who visit your website aren't ready to fill out a lead form right now: they're still learning more about what you do and if you can help them. After you've identified which pages your website's visitors view the most, you can optimize the information on and presentation of those pages to try to increase your conversions. Lead Nurturing. Knowing how warm or cold your leads are makes a difference in how you push them towards the action you want them to take—filling out your contact form. A warm lead knows who you are and trusts you. But a cold lead doesn't know or trust you yet: they're still researching. Your goal is to give both types of people enough information to advance them to the next step of your pre-sales cycle and towards that contact form. Multi-Step Forms. Use multi-step forms to track and record a campaign's success and help simplify the checkout process, making it easier for customers to complete the necessary forms. For example, shoppers are less likely to fill out a form if it's extremely long, multi-step forms help to shorten the form and only show additional fields if necessary. This increases the customers likelihood of completing a purchase and returning to make an additional purchase in the future. Email Campaigns. Autoresponder campaigns are pre-written email series that are automatically sent to users when they fire a trigger like sign up for your email list or fill out a contact form. A strong email campaign will turn cold leads into warm leads and push warm leads to filling out that contact form (which turns them into a hot lead). But email marketing only works if you're getting people to your website and they're converting into subscribers.

About Huemor: Huemor, a web development company in New York helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor